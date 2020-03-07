🗓 This Day In Kansas Basketball History

Kansas is 18-5 all-time on March 4; 2-1 under head coach Bill Self

March 7th, 1952: Lawrence played host to a top-10 edition of the Sunflower Showdown, a game which featured the No. 8-ranked ranked Jayhawks and the No. 3-ranked Kansas State Wildcats, KU taking the 78-61 inside Hoch Auditorium. Kansas relied on their superstar big man senior Clyde Lovellette, who dropped 33 points to propel the Jayhawks to the blowout win over their in-state rival. On the back of the All-American Lovellette, the Jayhawks would go on to win the NCAA Tournament, the program’s first and the 1952 squad will go down as one of the most successful teams in KU history.