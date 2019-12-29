🗓 This Day in Kansas Basketball History

Kansas is 42-12 all-time on December 29; 10-0 under head coach Bill Self

December 29, 1973: Kansas emerged victorious against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, winning with a score of 75-66. Senior guard Tom Kivisto made his mark on this game and on Kansas history in a big way, recording an all-time Kansas record 18 assists against the Cornhuskers. Kivisto’s passes found juniors Roger Morningstar and Dale Greenlee as the duo combined for 51 of the Jayhawks 75 points. The Jayhawks finished 23-7 overall and would go on to become Big Eight Conference champions with a 13-1 league record. KU also advanced to the 1974 Final Four in Greensboro, N.C.