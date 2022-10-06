🥎 DesRochers, Harper Hit Homeruns, Jayhawks Blank Butler

DesRochers started in the circle for the Jayhawks, striking out one in the first inning. Kansas wasted no time getting on the board, scoring a run in the bottom of the first after a double in the gap from sophomore Olivia Bruno.

The second inning was led by Sophomore Katie Brooks, allowing just one hit through two innings. The Jayhawks pieced together three hits in the third inning, charged by a three-run home run to left from DesRochers.

Bruno toed the rubber for a hitless fourth, chalking up a pair of strikeouts. The Jayhawks opened the bottom of the fourth inning in style after Harper launched a solo homer over the left field wall.

Junior transfer Addison Purvis gave the Jayhawks late momentum, throwing two no-hit innings. Freshman Lizzy Ludwig closed the door for the Jayhawks, tossing two clean innings and striking out the side in the eighth.

Kansas’ pitching held Butler scoreless on Thursday, allowing just three hits.