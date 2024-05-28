🥎 Five Jayhawks Named to CSC Academic All-District Team

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas softball players Campbell Bagshaw, Hailey Cripe, Aynslee Linduff, Lizzy Ludwig and Sara Roszak have each been named to the CSC Academic All-District Team, College Sports Communicators announced Tuesday.

In order to be eligible, student-athletes must have played in at least 90 percent of games or started in 60 percent of games. For pitchers, they must have pitched in at least 30.0 innings this season. Academically, student-athletes must have earned a cumulative GPA of 3.50.

Bagshaw had her best season yet in her sophomore season. She was the consistent starter at first, where she produced the second-best average (.301) on the team and the second-most RBI (32) for KU. Defensively, Bagshaw earned the best fielding percentage on the team (.991) with a team-best 318 putouts. The Topeka, Kansas native is currently majoring in business with a focus on marketing as she has earned a cumulative GPA of 3.86.

In her second season, Cripe started all 54 games at shortstop. She helped lead Kansas to the most double plays in the Big 23 this season (26) as she turned 14. Cripe also led Kansas with 109 defensive assists. Offensively, Cripe led Kansas with seven home runs, which included two grand slams, and the most RBI on the team with 39. Her team-high 11 doubles led her to a team-high 81 total bases. The Royal Center, Indiana native has amassed a cumulative GPA of 3.53 as she is currently majoring in communication studies.

Also in her sophomore season is Linduff, who started all but two games in right field, one of five Jayhawks to start in 50 or more games in 2024. Linduff finished 2024 with 45 hits, seven doubles, two triples and 18 RBI. Her best game this season came against North Dakota State on February 24, when she went 3-for-5, a new career high in hits. The Oklahoma City native is currently majoring in exercise science and has earned a cumulative GPA of 3.81.

Ludwig is a right-handed pitcher that finished her sophomore season after 2024. After having a great start to her career in 2023, Ludwig pitched in 32.1 innings in 13 appearances this season. She threw one complete game and earned two saves, which ranks tied for ninth in the Big 12. The Freeburg, Illinois native has the best cumulative GPA on the team with a strong 3.98 GPA while majoring in exercise science.

The only non-sophomore that earned the honor is Roszak, who was also named to the 2023 CSC Academic All-District Team last season. Roszak now becomes the only current Jayhawk to become a two-time selection. The junior was the consistent starter at second produced 26 hits with 15 RBI in 45 starts. The Lawrence, Kansas native is currently majoring in business with a focus on accounting has amassed a cumulative GPA of 3.76.