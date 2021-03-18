🥎 Jayhawk Invitational on Deck for Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas softball (11-8) will host Tulsa (4-4), North Dakota State (4-11) and South Dakota (4-15) at the Jayhawk Invitational March 19-21 at Arrocha Ballpark.

Competition will start at the Jayhawk Invitational on Friday at 10 a.m. with two neutral site games before KU hits the field for back-to-back games beginning at 3 p.m.

VS TULSA

Tulsa comes into the weekend with a 4-4 record on the year. KU will play the Hurricane on March 19 at 3 p.m.

Kansas trails in the overall series against Tulsa, 12-9. KU also trails in games played in Lawrence, 6-3.

The last time these two programs met was April 3, 2019 at Tulsa where the Jayhawks captured a 7-4 victory. It was the third time both programs met in 2019 with KU dropping the first two.

VS North Dakota State

North Dakota State comes into the weekend with a 4-11 overall record this season. The Jayhawks will square off against the Bison on Friday night at 5:30 p.m. and again on Saturday, March 20 at 3:00 p.m.

Kansas leads the overall series, 4-2. Every game between the Jayhawks and the Bison have been played in Lawrence.

The last time these two programs met was March 8, 2009 where KU captured a 12-1 run-rule victory in five innings.

VS South Dakota

South Dakota enters the Jayhawk Invitational with a 4-15 overall record.

Kansas and South Dakota are tied in the overall series, 1-1. The two programs have never met in Lawrence.

The last time the Jayhawks and the Coyotes met was in 2014 in Orlando, Florida. KU lost, 5-1.

Last Weekend

The Jayhawks are coming off a 2-3 weekend against South Dakota State and Northern Iowa. KU dropped the weekend-opening contest to SDSU, but rebounded to tie the series on Thursday with a 4-1 victory against the Jackrabbits. Kansas dropped the rubber match to SDSU but rebounded with a 4-1 win over Northern Iowa on Friday. Weekend action concluded with KU dropping the final game to UNI, 3-0.

Junior Morgyn Wynne led the Jayhawks from the plate finishing with nine hits, including three home runs and two doubles. Senior Brittany Jackson followed batting .412 with three runs scored and three RBIs. From the circle, Tatum Goff picked up both victories pitching two complete games and striking out 11 batters. Goff posted a 1.00 ERA and limited opponents to a .104 average.

Up Next

Kansas hosts No. 17 Arkansas on Wednesday, March 24 at 5 p.m. before opening Big 12 play on Friday, March 26 against Oklahoma State at Arrocha Ballpark.