🥎 Jayhawks Drop Home Opener in Extras

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas and South Dakota State battled for 10 innings and combined for 26 runs as the Jayhawks fell, 15-11, to the Jackrabbits Wednesday evening at Arrocha Ballpark.

KU recorded 10 hits led by Brittany Jackson, Morgyn Wynne, Ashlyn Anderson and Macy Omli each tallying two. KU falls to 9-6 on the season as the SDSU improves to 11-2. Due to weather, KU and SDSU’s second game of the day has been pushed until tomorrow, March 11, for a doubleheader at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

The Jackrabbits jumped out to an early lead with a two-run home run in the top of the first inning and extended the lead in the top of the third with an additional eight runs to lead 10-0.

KU’s bats came alive in the bottom of the third sparked by Haleigh Harper leading things off with a single to the pitcher. Freshman catcher Lyric Moore followed things with her first career double into left field on a 2-0 count to put runners on second and third. With no outs, Omli hit a two-RBI single through the right side to score Harper and Moore and close the scoring gap to eight runs.

The scoring didn’t stop there for the Jayhawks. Sydnee Ramsey drew a walk to put runners on first and second and Jackson loaded the bases with a single of her own. With two outs and the bases loaded, Wynne hit a three-RBI double into centerfield. The Jayhawks ended the inning scoring five runs on five hits.

The bottom of the fourth and fifth innings saw KU scoring runs as well. Harper stayed on fire in the fourth with a double down the leftfield line and Omli hitting a triple into center. Omli scored off a ground out from Ramsey in the fourth and Wynne hit a solo-home run in the fifth to cut the Jackrabbits lead to only two runs.

KU’s defense held strong led by Kasey Hamilton in the circle picking up strikeouts when needed for the Jayhawks to allow Kansas to enter the bottom of the seventh trailing by two.

Back at the top of the order to start the seventh, Ramsey drew a walk to put one runner on for Jackson to hit a two-run homer to tie the game and push it to extra innings.

Neither team budged through the eighth and ninth innings. In the top of the 10th, SDSU was able to find its rhythm to score five runs and take a 15-10 lead.

The Jayhawks attempted to rally with two outs. KU loaded the bases off of some walks and Ashlyn Anderson scored off a loaded-bases walk that Ramsey drew but that is where the scoring would end. Kansas fell to SDSU.

Hailey Reed started in the circle for the Jayhawks and pitched 3.1 innings before being replaced by Hamilton. Hamilton pitched 6.1 innings and struck out three batters before Reed came back in to replace her for the final inning. Hamilton drops to 1-3 on the season.

Up Next

Kansas is back in action tomorrow at Arrocha Ballpark for two games against South Dakota State beginning at 3 p.m. with the second game to follow.