🥎 Jayhawks Drop Series Finale to No. 10 Oklahoma State

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas softball (17-11, 1-2) recorded five hits as the Jayhawks dropped the series finale to No. 10 Oklahoma State (25-5, 2-1), 12-0, on Sunday afternoon at Arrocha Ballpark.

Sydnee Ramsey led the Jayhawks at the plate going 2-for-2 with two singles up the middle. Macy Omli, Ashlyn Anderson and Brittany Jackson each tallied one of their own.

The Cowgirls scored two runs in the top of the first off an error by KU. OSU went on to score 10 more runs through the next three innings to seal the 12-0 victory.

KU had four pitchers see time in the circle today. Tatum Goff started the game and pitched 2.0 innings with one strikeout. She drops to 7-2 on the season. Kasey Hamilton, Hannah Todd and Lexy Mills rounded out the pitching staff pitching a minimum of 2/3 of an inning. Hamilton picked up one strikeout and Todd and Mills each struck out two batters.

Quoting Jennifer McFalls

“Friday was a huge win for us. We were sharp through every aspect that night. On Saturday we showed how hard we could fight with the potential winning run at the plate and runners on base. I loved our fight. We competed all weekend. OSU just wasn’t afraid to swing the bat, and that’s what Sundays are about in conference play. Unfortunately, we couldn’t get anything working from either the offensive or defensive sides. You’re going to have days like that. You just hope that it isn’t against great teams. We will look to get back on track and back to work by focusing on us. It was a great opportunity to learn from a solid program and we’ll look to use what we learned today as we prepare for Oklahoma this week. We know we are going to be seeing great talent at the plate and in the circle, so we have to remember to focus on Kansas softball as we go through this quick turnaround.”

Up Next

Kansas will hit the road next week to travel to Norman, Oklahoma to take on No. 1 Oklahoma in a three-game series. Action begins on Thursday, April 1 with a 6:30 p.m. (CT) first pitch.