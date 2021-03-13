🥎 Jayhawks Fall to UNI on Saturday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas junior Morgyn Wynne went 2-for-3 with two singles to extend her hitting streak to seven games and the Jayhawks turned a triple play in the top of the seventh, but Kansas dropped its final game of the Rock Chalk Challenge to Northern Iowa, 3-0.

With the loss, Kansas falls to 11-8 on the season as Northern Iowa improves to 10-10.

Kansas junior pitcher Lexy Mills started the day well by not giving up a hit until the fourth inning. UNI however did get on the scoreboard in the third inning after early batters got on off of walks. The runner that was on advanced around and scored on a fielder’s choice. Mills would work out of a jam later in the inning having only given up the one run.

In the bottom of the third the Jayhawks had their first runner in scoring position as Jordan Richards reached on a single and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt. Richards was held at third after a groundout to the short stop and was joined on the base path by Brittany Jackson who drew a walk. Neither runner would advance as UNI got out of the inning unscathed.

The Panthers added an insurance run in the fourth off another fielder’s choice. They also notched their first hit of the game in the top of the inning. KU’s Kasey Hamilton came in as a relief pitcher with nobody out and two runners on. She worked out of the precarious spot with two plays by third baseman Ashlyn Anderson.

In the bottom half of the frame the Jayhawks got their first runner to third base but could not bring her in.

Both teams went rather quietly in the fifth and Hamilton faced the minimum in the top of the sixth. Kansas had another opportunity to get on the board in the sixth. With one out, Wynne reached first on an infield single and made it to second base off a throwing error. Tarin Trevieso reached first on an infield single of her own but Wynne was unable to advance on the play. UNI’s pitcher Kailyn Packard clutched up for the Panthers and struck out the next two Jayhawks to get out of the inning.

The seventh provided some excitement for Kansas. After the leadoff hitter reached first after being hit by a pitch, she was brought home off two straight singles. With runners on second and third and nobody out the Jayhawks were in a tight spot. KU’s Hailey Reed was brought in to pitch for Hamilton and needed a big play. Macy Omli was up to the task. She ran in and made a spectacular diving catch, got to her feet and doubled off the runner at second who forgot to tag. Miranda Rodriguez then fired the ball to third getting out another runner who forgot to tag up, completing the triple play.

The Jayhawks looked to rally in the seventh but nothing developed for them as they fell to the Panthers.

Up Next

Kansas is back in action next Friday, March 19, hosting Tulsa and North Dakota State at Arrocha Ballpark to begin the Jayhawk Invitational.