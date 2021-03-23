🥎 Jayhawks Host No. 15 Razorbacks in Midweek Matchup

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas softball (15-8) will host No. 15 Arkansas (23-3) on Wednesday for a midweek matchup at Arrocha Ballpark.

First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. Fans are able to watch all the action on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

This is the second time the Jayhawks and Razorbacks will meet this season, the first being on March 3 at the Wooo Pig Classic. Kansas dropped the first game to Arkansas, 8-3. Five different Jayhawks recorded hits in that game and Brittany Jackson notched two RBIs. In the circle, Tatum Goff pitched the first four innings before Lexy Mills relieved her and pitched the final two.

Overall, KU leads the series against Arkansas, 17-10. With games played in Lawrence, Kansas, the Jayhawks hold a 7-4 record over the Razorbacks.

Last Weekend

The Jayhawks are coming off a 5-0 weekend at Arrocha Ballpark after hosting the Jayhawk Invitational. Kansas defeated Tulsa once before taking down North Dakota State and South Dakota twice. The final game of the weekend was a KU comeback in the bottom of the eighth inning over USD. Morgyn Wynne recorded her 12th home run of the season to secure the walk-off victory for the Jayhawks.

Jackson led the Jayhawks at the plate batting .579 with 11 hits, six RBIs and five stolen bases. Wynne followed with 11 hits of her own, including four home runs, and 12 RBIs. Ashlyn Anderson and Sydnee Ramsey each contributed eight and seven hits, respectively. Six Jayhawks batted above .313 last weekend.

Up Next

Kansas will open Big 12 play with a three-game series against No. 10 Oklahoma State at Arrocha Ballpark. Action begins on March 26 at 6 p.m. All three games of this series can be watched on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.