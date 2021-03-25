🥎 Jayhawks Open Big 12 Play Against No. 10 Oklahoma State

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas softball (16-9) is set to open Big 12 with a three-game series against No. 10 Oklahoma State (24-4) at Arrocha Ballpark.

Weekend action is set to begin on Friday, March 26 at 6 p.m. It will continue on Saturday, March 27 at 2 p.m. and Sunday, March 28 at 12 p.m. Each game will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and can be listened to on the Jayhawk Radio Network. Links to watch and listen can be found on softball’s scheduled page.

This is the first time Kansas and Oklahoma State will meet since April 2019 due to the Big 12 season being short last year due to Covid-19.

In the last three-game series between the Jayhawks and the Cowgirls, Morgyn Wynne finished with four hits and one run scored. Sydnee Ramsey tabbed three hits, including a solo home run, and scored two runs. Brittany Jackson rounds out the field players from that weekend finishing with one hit.

In the circle, Hannah Todd pitched a combined 5.0 innings against OSU with two strikeouts. Lexy Mills pitched a combined 2.2 innings and also picked up two strikeouts. Tarin Travieso is the last returning player that played and she threw 2/3 of an inning.

Overall, Oklahoma State leads the series 75-46. The Cowgirls also lead the series for games played in Lawrence, Kansas, 26-14. The last game the Jayhawks won over OSU was on April 4, 2015.

Last Outing

The Jayhawks hosted No. 15 Arkansas in a midweek matchup at Arrocha Ballpark on Wednesday evening. KU fell to the Razorbacks, 7-4 in seven innings. Freshman Kasey Hamilton pitched her first-career complete game facing 36 batters and striking out four. Sophomore Ashlyn Anderson led the offense in the bottom of the fourth inning with a two-run homer and redshirt junior Shelby Gayre hit a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth.

Up Next

Kansas will hit the road to continue Big 12 play next weekend with a three-game series against No. 1 Oklahoma in Norman, Oklahoma. Action will begin on April 1 at 6:30 p.m.