🥎 Rock Chalk Challenge Games Back on for Friday Evening

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas softball team’s game against the University of Northern Iowa is back on the slate for Friday, Mar. 12 with first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m., weather permitting.

First pitch was originally scheduled for 4 p.m. this afternoon before being postponed due to weather in the area.

The game between South Dakota State and UNI that was originally scheduled for 1 p.m. will begin at 5 p.m. with the KU game to follow.

For the most up-to-date schedule information on the Jayhawks and schedule times, follow on Twitter at @KUSoftball and visit the team’s schedule page.