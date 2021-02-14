🥎 Weather Wipes Out Kansas-Duke Matchup

BATON ROUGE, La. – Kansas Softball’s final game at the Tiger Classic against No. 25 Duke has been cancelled due to inclement weather. The entire final day of the tournament was washed out.

Kansas and Duke were scheduled for a 10 a.m., first pitch at Tiger Park, but weather conditions would not allow it.

The Jayhawks successfully got four games in this weekend prior to Sunday morning’s cancellation. Kansas topped Central Arkansas 4-2 on Saturday afternoon. The Jayhawks fell to No. 5 LSU 5-3 in a competitive affair Saturday night after dropping a pair of one-run games to McNeese State on Friday.

Kansas will return to action this Friday at the Tracy Beard College Classic in Frisco, Texas. The Jayhawks will open with South Dakota State, and will eventually face Texas A&M Corpus-Christi, Lamar and North Texas as well.

