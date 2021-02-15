🥎 Upcoming 4 Games Cancelled for Jayhawks

The Kansas Softball team’s upcoming four games at the Tracy Beard College Classic in Frisco, Texas have been cancelled due to inclement weather inhibiting travel for the Jayhawks.

Kansas will not make up the games. Coach Jennifer McFalls’ team will now return to action on Feb. 26 versus Texas-Arlington at the UTSA Classic in San Antonio.

Following five games at the UTSA Classic, the Jayhawks will travel to Arkansas to play in the Wooo Pig Classic before their home opener on March 11 against South Dakota State.

Kansas played four games last weekend at the Tiger Classic at LSU before having its final game of the weekend against No. 25 Duke cancelled because of weather. The Jayhawks currently sit at 1-3 on the season.

