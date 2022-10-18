🏀 10 Jayhawks Appear on NBA Opening Rosters

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas men’s basketball standouts Andrew Wiggins and Joel Embiid will be part of opening night in the NBA on Tuesday, Oct. 18, when the Philadelphia 76ers play at the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers play at the Golden State Warriors.

Wiggins and Embiid are among 10 Jayhawks on NBA opening day rosters, including, Ochai Agbaji (Utah Jazz), Udoka Azubuike (Utah Jazz), Christian Braun (Denver Nuggets), Devonte’ Graham (New Orleans Pelicans), Marcus Morris (Los Angeles Clippers), Markieff Morris (Brooklyn Nets), Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk (New York Knicks) and Kelly Oubre Jr. (Charlotte Hornets).

Wiggins, who played at KU in 2013-14 and was the No.1 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, is in his ninth season in the league and his fourth with the Warriors. This past season, Wiggins won the NBA title with the Warriors marking the 14th Jayhawk to win an NBA Championship.

Embiid is entering his ninth season with the Philadelphia 76ers and is a five-time NBA All-Star and a four-time member of the All-NBA Team. During the 2022 season, Embiid won the 2022 NBA scoring title, becoming the first center to do so since Shaquille O’Neal in 2000.

Oubre, the 15th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, begins his eighth season in the NBA and his second with the Charlotte Hornets.

Markieff Morris and his twin brother Marcus are the longest-tenured Jayhawks active in the NBA, with both entering their 12th season. Markieff is in his first season with the Brooklyn Nets. Marcus is in his fourth season with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Entering his fifth season in the league, Graham begins his second season with the New Orleans Pelicans. Mykhailiuk is also entering his fifth season and his first with the New York Knicks. Azubuike was the 27th overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft and is entering his third season with the Utah Jazz. Graham, Mykhailiuk and Azubuike were members of Kansas’ 2018 Final Four team.

Agbaji and Braun were members of Kansas’ most recent NCAA National Championship team in 2022. Agbaji and Braun enter their rookie seasons in the NBA facing off on Wednesday, Oct. 19, when Utah Jazz plays at the Denver Nuggets.

Agbaji was picked 14th overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers but was soon traded to the Utah Jazz, where he will play with fellow Jayhawk Azubuike. Braun was picked 21st overall by the Denver Nuggets.

