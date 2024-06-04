10 Set to Compete at 2024 NCAA Outdoor National Championships

EUGENE – 10 members of the Kansas Track and Field team will be competing in the 2024 NCAA Outdoor National Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

The meet will begin on Wednesday, June 5 and run through Saturday, May 8 with a wide variety of events happening each day. For the full meet schedule, click here.

Of the 10 qualifiers, there are four women and six men who will be representing Kansas.

On the women’s side, Lona Latema (3000m steeplechase) will return for a second-consecutive year, while Yoveinny Mota (100m hurdles), Aaliyah Moore (800m) and Mason Meinershagen (pole vault) will compete in their first outdoor nationals for the Jayhawks.

Tayton Klein and Chandler Gibbens each qualified for two events a piece, with Klein doing a decathlon and long jumping and Gibbens running both the 5k and the 10k. They will be joined by Alexander Jung (decathlon), Dimitrios Pavlidis (discus), Devin Loudermilk (high jump) and Clayton Simms (pole vault).

This marks Simms’ sixth-consecutive Nationals appearance, having qualified for both indoor and outdoor nationals for the last three seasons.

Jung is also on track to make every single outdoor nationals’ appearance in his collegiate career, qualifying in the decathlon all three times since his freshman season in 2022.

The meet will get underway with the decathlon 100m on Wednesday starting at 12:30 p.m. MDT, where Klein and Jung will begin their two-day stint of events.

Fans can follow along via the live results, which can be found at this link. The meet will also be streamed on ESPN+ on all four days.

Kansas Track and Field social media platforms will also be offering in-meet coverage and updates.