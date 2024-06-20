🏈 11 Jayhawks Represented on Athlon Sports Preseason Teams

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Football was well-represented on the Athlon Sports Preseason All-America and All-Big 12 Teams, highlighted by 11 total selections, including cornerback Cobee Bryant (Third Team) and running back Devin Neal (Fourth Team) being named to All-America Teams.

The honors mark the second preseason All-America honors for both Bryant and Neal, after Bryant was named Second Team All-America and Neal was named Fourth Team All-America by Phil Steele Magazine.

Selections to the Athlon All-Big 12 Team include: Bryant (First Team, CB), Jalon Daniels (First Team, QB), Neal (Second Team, RB), Lawrence Arnold (Second Team, WR), Michael Ford (Second Team, OL), Jereme Robinson (Second Team, DL), Mello Dotson (Second Team, CB), JB Brown (Third Team, LB), Logan Brown (Fourth Team, OL), Bryce Cabeldue (Fourth Team, OL) and Marvin Grant (Fourth Team, S).

Bryant, of Evergreen, Ala., was recently named to the Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List for the second-consecutive season, awarded annually to the Defensive IMPACT Player of the Year, a player who has had the biggest impact on his team both on and off the field.

Bryant enters his senior season as a First Team All-Big 12 selection in back-to-back seasons, becoming the first Kansas defensive back to earn first team honors in consecutive seasons since Aqib Talib in 2006-07. Bryant finished the 2023 season with 32 tackles, 4 interceptions and 9 pass breakups.

Neal, of Lawrence, Kan., enters his senior season after becoming the third player in Kansas football history to rush for more than 1,000 yards in consecutive seasons. In 2023, Neal compiled 1,280 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground in 203 attempts, averaging 6.3 yards per carry. Neal’s 16 rushing touchdowns in 2023 were tied for the second most in school history.

Kansas enters the 2024 season following back-to-back bowl appearances for the second time in program history and the first time since 2007-08. The Jayhawks will play all six home games in the Kansas City Metro area as work continues on the University of Kansas Gateway District.

