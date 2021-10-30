🏈 119th Dillons Sunflower Showdown Set for 11 a.m. Kickoff on FS1

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The 119th meeting of the Dillons Sunflower Showdown between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Kansas State Wildcats will kickoff at 11 a.m. CT at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kansas on Saturday, November 6, the Big 12 Conference announced on Saturday. The game will be televised on FS1.

In a series that dates back to 1902, the Jayhawks own the series advantage at 66-47-5, including a 37-21-2 advantage in games played in Lawrence.

Before meeting with the Wildcats, Kansas (1-6, 0-4 Big 12) will be in action at No. 15/15 Oklahoma State on Saturday, October 30, while K-State (4-3, 1-3 Big 12) hosts TCU on October 30.

The game will be Kansas’ third game of the season on FS1 and their second playing at 11 a.m. this season.