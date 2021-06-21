🛶 13 Jayhawks Earn CRCA Scholar Athlete Awards

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas rowing team had 13 student-athletes earn Collegiate Rowing Coaches Association (CRCA) National Scholar Athlete honors, the most the program has had in a single season.

Abigail Benedict (Secondary History & Government Education), Anna Van Driel (Accounting), Ava Winkels (Psychology), Danica Pecana (Exercise Science), Grace Wallrapp (Finance and Marketing), Jadyn Jay (Strategic Communications), Julia Isbell (Dance and Spanish), Kai Alexander (Anthropology), Katie Donnellan (Accounting & Finance), Lauren Fee (Applied Behavior Science and Psychology), London Acree (Geography and Political Science), Sarah Schulz (Community Health) and Savanah Skack (Architectural Engineering) were all recognized by the CRCA as scholar student-athletes for 2021.