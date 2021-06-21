🛶 13 Jayhawks Earn CRCA Scholar Athlete Awards
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas rowing team had 13 student-athletes earn Collegiate Rowing Coaches Association (CRCA) National Scholar Athlete honors, the most the program has had in a single season.
Abigail Benedict (Secondary History & Government Education), Anna Van Driel (Accounting), Ava Winkels (Psychology), Danica Pecana (Exercise Science), Grace Wallrapp (Finance and Marketing), Jadyn Jay (Strategic Communications), Julia Isbell (Dance and Spanish), Kai Alexander (Anthropology), Katie Donnellan (Accounting & Finance), Lauren Fee (Applied Behavior Science and Psychology), London Acree (Geography and Political Science), Sarah Schulz (Community Health) and Savanah Skack (Architectural Engineering) were all recognized by the CRCA as scholar student-athletes for 2021.
"Kansas Rowing has always strived for success in the classroom. It is a true core value of our department, coaches, athletes and support staff. This year’s team continued to uphold this value and I’m proud of the number of women we have represented for this award!"Carrie Cook-Callen, head coach
The Jayhawks have continuously set new season records for this honor, building upon the 10 honored in 2019 and most recently 11 in 2020.
The criteria for the CRCA 2021 Scholar Student-Athlete Award is to be in their second, third or fourth year of eligibility, rowed in her institution’s NCAA or IRA eligible boat(s) for a minimum of 75 percent of the current spring races or racing in a regional conference event and have a 3.5 cumulative GPA or higher for her career.