🏀 14th Annual Rock Chalk Roundball Classic Another Huge Success

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Although Jeff Graves pushed the Crimson Team to a 113-111 victory over the Blue Team at the Rock Chalk Roundball Classic on Thursday, it was the five children from Kansas battling pediatric cancer who were the real stars.

Hundreds of people gathered at Lawrence Free State High School for the 14th Annual Rock Chalk Roundball Classic as former Kansas men’s basketball, women’s basketball and football players played for a cause – helping raise money for pediatric cancer. This year’s starting five included 2-year-old DK Clark of Topeka, 13-year-old Jake Jones of Roeland Park, 10-year-old Fatima Jones of Olathe, 1-year-old John Foster of Edgerton and 8-year-old George Langston of Olathe.

Each member of the starting five was introduced a proceeded through a handshake line formed by all the former athletes. Beforehand, an introductory video was played to the crowd explaining who each child was. This was the first Roundball Classic in several years due to COVID-19 and fans were on their feet as the children were recognized.

This game and along with other weekend events like the VIP Dinner and Rock Chalk Round-Bowl Classic help raise money for these families who help as they care for their children battling pediatric cancer. On Thursday night, NBA stars like Devonte’ Graham and Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk headlined the game, while Devon Dotson and Mario Little came to play with deep threes and highlight dunks for the crowd.

“It is always fun to come back to give back for a great cause,” Jeff Graves said. “And that’s the main reason I come back, for the charity, and to team up with former Jayhawks that we may or may not have been able to play with.”

While tickets sales, silent auction items and Greg Ostertag’s size 17 shoes went toward a great cause, it was the numerous business and organizations that donated thousands of dollars and Brian Hanni, the “Voice of the Jayhawks,” recognized these groups during timeouts and halftime. Donations included $15,000 from Creative One, $16,000 from Jefferson’s and $2,000 from Crown Automotive.

The Blue Team consisted of: Dedric Lawson, Jeff Hawkins, Kylee Kopatich, Devonte’ Graham, Tyshawn Taylor, Brady Morningstar, KJ Lawson, Tyrel Reed, Mario Little, Travis Releford, Christian Moody, Ron Kellogg, Cole Aldrich, Brett Ballard, Patrick Richey, Terry Nooner, Jamari Traylor, Stephen Vincent, David Lawrence and Darrell Stuckey. The Crimson Team included: Greg Ostertag, Wayne Selden Jr., Devon Dotson, Russell Robinson, Terry Brown, Sherron Collins, Danielle McCray, Svi Mykhailiuk, Billy Thomas, Malik Newman, Elijah Johnson, Nick Bradford, Brandon McAnderson, Jeff Graves, Wayne Simien, Udoka Azubuike, Calvin Thompson. Perry Ellis, Lester Earl, Matt Kleinmann and Natalie Knight-Johnson.

To learn more about the Rock Chalk Roundball Classic or to donate to the cause, click on could go to www.roundballclassis.com.