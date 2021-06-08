⚾ 18 Jayhawks Named Academic All-Big 12

IRVING, Texas – Kansas baseball placed 18 student-athletes on the 2021 Academic All-Big 12 Baseball Team as announced by the conference office on Tuesday. A total of 17 Jayhawks were named to the Academic All-Big 12 First Team, including Jonah Metcalf, Gabriel Sotomayer and Jonah Ulane who posted perfect 4.0 GPAs.

The 17 student-athletes who made the first team include: Nathan Barry (Master of Sports Management), Casey Burnham (Business Finance), James Cosentino (Liberal Arts & Sciences), Ryan Cyr (Master of Business Administration), Dylan Ditzenberger (Business Administration), Daniel Hegarty (Sports Management), Cole Larsen (Business Finance), Tom Lichty (Communication Studies), Skyler Messinger (Sports Management), Nolan Metcalf (Sports Management), Blaine Ray (Sports Management), Gabriel Sotomayor (Business Information Systems), Anthony Tulimero (Communication Studies), Jonah Ulane (Master of Business Administration), Ryan Vanderhei (Sports Management), Brett Vosik (Master of Business Administration) and Jack Wagner (Sports Management). Conner VanCleave (Liberal Arts & Sciences) was the lone Jayhawk to earn second team honors.

A total of 144 student-athletes were recognized for their academic achievements by the conference. First team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.20 or better GPA while the second team selections hold a 3.00 to 3.19 GPA.

Student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher either cumulative or the two previous semesters and must have participated in 20 percent of their team’s scheduled contests. Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first year of academic residence. Senior student-athletes who have participated for a minimum of two years and meet all the criteria except percent of participation are also eligible.