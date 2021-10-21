👟 18 Jayhawks Recognized on Academic All-Big 12 Cross Country Team

LAWRENCE, Kan. –The Big 12 Conference released its 2021 Academic All-Big 12 Cross Country Team on Thursday, which included 18 Jayhawks, including nine on the men’s team and nine on the women’s team.

Among the 18 Jayhawks recognized, two individuals hold a 4.0 grade point average, including Sam Hubert and TJ Robinson. They were among 31 individuals to hold a 4.0 grade point average. All 18 Jayhawks were represented on the First Team.

On the men’s team, the Jayhawks were represented on the Academic All-Big 12 Team by Teddy Buckley, Ryan Butler, Eric Gawlick, AJ Green, Sam Hubert, John Luder, Mackinon Mokoro, Jake Ralston and TJ Robinson.

The Academic All-Big 12 Women’s Team was made up of nine Jayhawks, including Alexys Barton, Kalea Chu, Addie Coppinger, Sommer Herner, Avryl Johnson, Kenadi Krueger, Faten Laribi and Ally Ryan.

There were a total of 150 individuals named to the Academic All-Big 12 Team among the Conference, with a total of 72 on the men’s team and 78 on the women’s team.

To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher either cumulative or the two previous semesters and must have participated in 20 percent of their team’s scheduled contests. Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first year of academic residence. Senior student-athletes who have participated for a minimum of two years and meet all the criteria except percent of participation are also eligible.

First team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.20 or better GPA while the second team selections hold a 3.00 to 3.19 GPA.

The Jayhawks will open postseason competition on Friday, October 29 when they travel to Stillwater, Oklahoma to compete in the Big 12 Cross Country Championship.

Academic All-Big 12 Cross Country Team

Men’s First Team

Name Class Major

Teddy Buckley Jr. Marketing

Ryan Butler Sr. News and Information

Eric Gawlick Sr. Chemical Engineering

AJ Green So. Chemical Engineering

Sam Hubert Jr. Mechanical Engineering

John Luder Sr. Human Biology

Mackinon Mokoro So. Mechanical Engineering

Jake Ralston Sr. Business Analytics

TJ Robinson So. Molecular Biology

Women’s First Team

Name Class Major

Alexys Barton Sr. Mechanical Engineering

Kalea Chu Sr. Microbiology

Addie Coppinger Jr. Chemical Engineering

Sommer Herner Sr. Liberal Arts and Sciences

Avryl Johnson Sr. Design

Kenadi Krueger So. Computer Science

Faten Laribi Jr. Biology

Lona Latema Jr. Biology

Ally Ryan Sr. Business Analytics