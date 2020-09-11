Dear Jayhawks,

As I reviewed this past year in preparation of sharing our 2019-20 Annual Report, I am reminded of the resolve and determination of the Jayhawks and everything this University and Athletics Department represents. While we still find ourselves in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, our primary focus as an athletics department continues to be the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes.

As you scroll through the pages and recall some of the highs and lows from the past year, it is evident the impact COVID-19 had on our program and continues to have. This has been an unprecedented year to say the least, but the resolve by our staff, coaches and student-athletes has been inspiring. I hope you were are able to see, sense and feel that from your vantage point because I certainly did.

One of the many highlights from this past year was the academic success of our student-athletes who set a new department record with a 3.27 GPA! We had 92 student-athletes achieve a 4.0 GPA in the spring semester, 92! Those numbers really excite me because it means our student-athletes are hard at work in the classroom in their pursuit of earning a degree from KU. That’s ultimately our end-goal for all student-athletes who don the Crimson and Blue.

We have made some great strides in various areas of our department this past year including Diversity & Inclusion initiatives such as the Marian E. Washington Trailblazer Series, KAI Diversity Leadership Council and more. Additionally, we introduced new tiers and lower ticket prices for men’s basketball games at Allen Fieldhouse and launched a new podcast called The Jayhawker. We continue to develop additional ways for our loyal fanbase to consume all things KU, and look forward to introducing those over the next year.

I would be remised if I did not thank each and every individual that supports the nearly 500 student-athletes that represent our beloved University of Kansas each and every year. Thank you for showing up at each of the venues at Rock Chalk Park, Anschutz Pavilion, David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, Hoglund Ballpark and Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena. We hope to be able to pack all of these sports facilities with our great fans once again very soon.

I am so proud to be the Director of Athletics at the University of Kansas and to be working with our outstanding student-athletes, coaches and staff as we battle together to overcome this devastating virus! We will return leaner, stronger and better prepared to meet the challenges of our very bright future.

Jeff Long

Director of Athletics