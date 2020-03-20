🏊‍♀️ 2019-20 Season in Review

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas swimming and diving had a season to remember in 2019-20. It was one filled with record-breaking performances as well as both individual and team success in the pool and the classroom.

The Jayhawks finished the season at the Big 12 Championships where the team broke the program record with 831 total points scored over the course of the four-day championship, placing them second in the conference. While there the team posted five new school records and had three Big 12 Champions. Sophomore Kate Steward claimed the Big 12 title in both the 100 and 200-yard breaststroke while freshman Jiayu Chen won the 3-meter dive event with a Big 12 Championship meet record score of 384.60.

Kansas also saw two of its own qualify to compete at the NCAA Championships with their performances at the end of the season. Sophomore Dewi Blose qualified in both the 100 and 200-yard backstroke events after posting 52.44 and 1:54.61 seed times at the Big 12 Championships. Chen was going to join Blose in Athens, Georgia after her performance at the NCAA Zone D Championships where she qualified to compete in both the 1 and 3-meter diving events.

The team’s success didn’t just happen in the pool as it was also felt from inside the classroom as well. KU had 20 student-athletes selected to the 2020 Academic All-Big 12 Swimming and Diving Team as well as five Dr. Gerald Lage Academic Achievement Award Recipients. As a team, Kansas was also was selected to the College Swimming Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) Scholar All-America Team for the fall 2019 semester for the 35th-consecutive semester after posting a department-best 3.64 GPA.