Baseball

⚾ Jayhawks Add Kardell To 2020 Class

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas baseball head coach Ritch Price announced the addition of Trevor Kardell to the 2020 class. Kardell signed as a member of the 2020 football signing class Wednesday, and will also play baseball for the Jayhawks.

Trevor Kardell | OF | Lee's Summit West HS | Lee's Summit, Missouri

  • Rated a three star recruit and the No. 21 tight end in the state of Missouri by 247 Sports
  • Prep Baseball Report No. 3 player in Missouri
  • Conference Player of the Year
  • 2019 Missouri High School Baseball Coaches Association All-State second-team as a catcher
  • Played four years of football and three years of basketball
  • Member of the 2020 Kansas football signing class

"Trevor (Kardell) is an outstanding athlete, and I am excited that Coach Miles is willing to let him play football and baseball here at the University of Kansas. Not only is he a professional football prospect, but he is one in baseball too. Our staff is excited to finally have him be a member of the 2020 baseball class, along with seeing him start his playing career with football. We look forward to seeing him progress with the hopes he joins the long list of outstanding two-sport athletes at KU – Isaac Bird, John Riggins and Steve Renko to name a few."

Ritch Price on Kardell

2020 Kansas Baseball Additions

NAME POSITION // HOMETOWN
Maui Ahuna INF // Hilo, Hawai'i
Sam Brady LHP // Lake Quivera, Kansas
Ryan Callahan INF // Overland Park, Kansas
Tony Castonguay C/INF // Aurora, Colorado
Carson Collins RHP // McKinney, Texas
Jacob Dillon RHP // Olathe, Kansas
Jake English C // Olathe, Kansas
Jack Hammond INF // Skiatook, Oklahoma
Stone Hewlett LHP // Leawood, Kansas
Tavian Josenberger INF // Kansas City, Missouri
Trevor Kardell OF // Lee's Summit, Missouri
Max Martinez C/OF // Sacramento, Calif.
Will Maxey INF/OF // Chandler, Arizona
Cooper McMurray 1B // Tulsa, Oklahoma
Ayden Mertz RHP // Kansas City, Missouri
Grant Shepherd LHP // Atlantic Beach, Florida
Seth Sweet-Chick INF // Goodyear, Arizona
