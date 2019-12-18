⚾ Jayhawks Add Kardell To 2020 Class

"Trevor (Kardell) is an outstanding athlete, and I am excited that Coach Miles is willing to let him play football and baseball here at the University of Kansas. Not only is he a professional football prospect, but he is one in baseball too. Our staff is excited to finally have him be a member of the 2020 baseball class, along with seeing him start his playing career with football. We look forward to seeing him progress with the hopes he joins the long list of outstanding two-sport athletes at KU – Isaac Bird, John Riggins and Steve Renko to name a few."

Ritch Price on Kardell