⚾ Jayhawks Add Kardell To 2020 Class
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas baseball head coach Ritch Price announced the addition of Trevor Kardell to the 2020 class. Kardell signed as a member of the 2020 football signing class Wednesday, and will also play baseball for the Jayhawks.
Trevor Kardell | OF | Lee's Summit West HS | Lee's Summit, Missouri
- Rated a three star recruit and the No. 21 tight end in the state of Missouri by 247 Sports
- Prep Baseball Report No. 3 player in Missouri
- Conference Player of the Year
- 2019 Missouri High School Baseball Coaches Association All-State second-team as a catcher
- Played four years of football and three years of basketball
- Member of the 2020 Kansas football signing class
"Trevor (Kardell) is an outstanding athlete, and I am excited that Coach Miles is willing to let him play football and baseball here at the University of Kansas. Not only is he a professional football prospect, but he is one in baseball too. Our staff is excited to finally have him be a member of the 2020 baseball class, along with seeing him start his playing career with football. We look forward to seeing him progress with the hopes he joins the long list of outstanding two-sport athletes at KU – Isaac Bird, John Riggins and Steve Renko to name a few."Ritch Price on Kardell
2020 Kansas Baseball Additions
|NAME
|POSITION // HOMETOWN
|Maui Ahuna
|INF // Hilo, Hawai'i
|Sam Brady
|LHP // Lake Quivera, Kansas
|Ryan Callahan
|INF // Overland Park, Kansas
|Tony Castonguay
|C/INF // Aurora, Colorado
|Carson Collins
|RHP // McKinney, Texas
|Jacob Dillon
|RHP // Olathe, Kansas
|Jake English
|C // Olathe, Kansas
|Jack Hammond
|INF // Skiatook, Oklahoma
|Stone Hewlett
|LHP // Leawood, Kansas
|Tavian Josenberger
|INF // Kansas City, Missouri
|Trevor Kardell
|OF // Lee's Summit, Missouri
|Max Martinez
|C/OF // Sacramento, Calif.
|Will Maxey
|INF/OF // Chandler, Arizona
|Cooper McMurray
|1B // Tulsa, Oklahoma
|Ayden Mertz
|RHP // Kansas City, Missouri
|Grant Shepherd
|LHP // Atlantic Beach, Florida
|Seth Sweet-Chick
|INF // Goodyear, Arizona