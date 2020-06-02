📣 2020-21 KU Cheer Team Announced as a New Tradition Begins

Congratulations to the members of the 2020-21 Cheer Team who were announced Tuesday evening by Spirit Squad Director Cathy Jarzemkoski.

Head cheer coach Drake Stafford, along with a team of experts, guided candidates from across the country through a recent, two-week online tryout, a first due to the coronavirus stay-at-home mandates. The skill level of all participants was very high, as was their character and academic success.

The following candidates were selected for the cheer team which is lead off by a NEW tradition to the KU Cheer Team, an All-Girl team, adding to the traditional coed squad.