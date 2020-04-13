🥽 2020 Divers Breakdown
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas’ diving had another successful season and was led by freshman Jiayu Chen. Chen qualified for the NCAA Championship in both the one and three-meter events after being named the Big 12 Champion in the three-meter dive.
Franny Cable | Freshman
- Placed ninth in both the one-meter and the three-meter dive events at the Big 12 Championship (Feb. 26)
- Finished with a 304.90 total score in the three-meter dive event at the Big 12 Championship (Feb. 26) with 11 dives
- Placed inside the top five nine times
- Finished with the second-highest one-meter dive (six dives) on the team with a 269.40 score
- Finished with the second-highest three-meter dive (six dives) for the Jayhawks with a score of 283.75
- Had the second-best team score in the platform dive (six dives) for Kansas with a 202.05 total score
- Made her collegiate debut in the Missouri State/South Dakota Double Dual meet (Oct. 11)
Peri Charapich | Senior
- Placed inside the top five eight times
- Placed seventh at the Big 12 Championship (Feb. 26) in the one-meter dive
- Claimed sixth place in the platform dive at the Big 12 Championship (Feb. 26)
- Set a new personal-best score (279.60) in the three-meter (six dives) against Iowa State (Feb. 7)
Jiayu Chen | Freshman
- Named a College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America All-American
- Named the Big 12 Champion in the three-meter dive with a Big 12 Championship meet record 384.60 total points (11 dives)
- Qualified for the NCAA Championship in both the one and three-meter dives
- Named the Big 12 Championship Co-Diver of the Meet
- Finished first 17 times combined in the one and three-meter events on the year
- Named the Big 12 Diver of the Week twice (Oct. 16 and Jan. 22)
- Claimed second place in the one-meter at the Big 12 Championship (Feb. 26)
- Placed fifth in the platform dive at the Big 12 Championship (Feb. 26)
- Made her collegiate debut against Missouri State and South Dakota in the Kansas Double Dual (Oct. 11)
- Claimed the team-best scores in the one-meter (six and 11 dives), three-meter (six and 11 dives) and the platform dive (11 dives)
Amanda Fingerut | Freshman
- Made her collegiate debut in the Missouri State/South Dakota Kansas Double Dual (Oct. 11)
- Placed 16th in the platform dive at the Big 12 Championship (Feb. 26)
- Placed 18th in the one-meter event at the Big 12 Championship (Feb. 26)
- Finished fourth in the three-meter against Arizona State (Jan. 11)
Alison Grass | Sophomore
- Set a personal-best score (255.08) in the three-meter against Iowa State (Feb. 7)
- Placed 18th in the three-meter at the Big 12 Championship (Feb. 26)
- Claimed fifth in the one-meter against Nebraska (Nov. 9)