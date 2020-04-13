🥽 2020 Divers Breakdown

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas’ diving had another successful season and was led by freshman Jiayu Chen. Chen qualified for the NCAA Championship in both the one and three-meter events after being named the Big 12 Champion in the three-meter dive.

Franny Cable | Freshman

Placed ninth in both the one-meter and the three-meter dive events at the Big 12 Championship (Feb. 26)

Finished with a 304.90 total score in the three-meter dive event at the Big 12 Championship (Feb. 26) with 11 dives

Placed inside the top five nine times

Finished with the second-highest one-meter dive (six dives) on the team with a 269.40 score

Finished with the second-highest three-meter dive (six dives) for the Jayhawks with a score of 283.75

Had the second-best team score in the platform dive (six dives) for Kansas with a 202.05 total score

Made her collegiate debut in the Missouri State/South Dakota Double Dual meet (Oct. 11)

Peri Charapich | Senior

Placed inside the top five eight times

Placed seventh at the Big 12 Championship (Feb. 26) in the one-meter dive

Claimed sixth place in the platform dive at the Big 12 Championship (Feb. 26)

Set a new personal-best score (279.60) in the three-meter (six dives) against Iowa State (Feb. 7)

Jiayu Chen | Freshman

Named a College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America All-American

Named the Big 12 Champion in the three-meter dive with a Big 12 Championship meet record 384.60 total points (11 dives)

Qualified for the NCAA Championship in both the one and three-meter dives

Named the Big 12 Championship Co-Diver of the Meet

Finished first 17 times combined in the one and three-meter events on the year

Named the Big 12 Diver of the Week twice (Oct. 16 and Jan. 22)

Claimed second place in the one-meter at the Big 12 Championship (Feb. 26)

Placed fifth in the platform dive at the Big 12 Championship (Feb. 26)

Made her collegiate debut against Missouri State and South Dakota in the Kansas Double Dual (Oct. 11)

Claimed the team-best scores in the one-meter (six and 11 dives), three-meter (six and 11 dives) and the platform dive (11 dives)

Amanda Fingerut | Freshman

Made her collegiate debut in the Missouri State/South Dakota Kansas Double Dual (Oct. 11)

Placed 16th in the platform dive at the Big 12 Championship (Feb. 26)

Placed 18th in the one-meter event at the Big 12 Championship (Feb. 26)

Finished fourth in the three-meter against Arizona State (Jan. 11)

Alison Grass | Sophomore