🏐 Elnady Joins Jayhawks From Egypt
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Ray Bechard announced the addition of Ayah Elnady, a freshman addition from Cairo, Egypt, to the 2020 roster Wednesday.
Ayah Elnady | Freshman | Outside Hitter | Cairo, Egypt
- Played in the 2018 U18 African Championship qualification in Uganda in May 2018 as a member of the No. 1 ranked Egypt Junior National team that qualified for the African Championship
- Participated in the 2018 U18 African Championship in Algeria as a member of the No. 1 ranked Egypt Junior National team
- Participated in the 2018 U20 African Championship in Kenya as a member of the No. 1 ranked Egypt Junior National team
- Participated in the 2019 U18 World Championship in Egypt as a member of the No. 10 ranked Egypt Junior National team
- Participated in the 2020 Olympic qualifiers with the Egypt Senior National Team
"Ayah is a dynamic six-rotation outside hitter that will make an immediate impact on our volleyball program. She brings a wealth of experience which includes competing for Egypt’s Junior and Senior National teams. She’s looking forward to her Jayhawk student-athlete experience."Bechard on Elnady