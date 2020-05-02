🎾 2020 Season in Review

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas women’s tennis team wrapped up their 2020 dual match campaign in which they finished 7-4 overall, a mark they reached after going on a five-game win streak before spring sports were canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Jayhawks finished the 2020 spring season 32nd in the country by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) team poll.

In addition to the team rankings, KU was represented in both the singles and doubles polls.

Highlighting the Jayhawks were partners Malkia Ngounoue and Luniuska Delgado at No. 25, followed by Sonia Smagina and Roxana Manu (No. 50). Smagina finished at No. 78 in singles.

Smagina, a sophomore, registered a 7-4 dual match record and won three matches against nationally-ranked opponents. Each of her victories came from the top court.

In doubles, Ngounoue and Delgado owned a 3-5 overall dual ledger at the No. 1 position. The duo took down two ranked opponents against California (Jan. 26) and Northwestern (Mar. 1).