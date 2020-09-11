🏈 KU Football Position Breakdown | Offensive Line

LAWRENCE, Kan. – As the Kansas football team continues to prepare for the 2020 season opener against Coastal Carolina Sept. 12 at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, KUAthletics.com will provide position breakdown coverage during preseason camp. Today’s position group is the offensive line, featuring 19 Jayhawks.

Watch Camping with the Jayhawks | Episode 5

Armaj Adams-Reed | 6-5 | 350 lbs | Freshman | DeSoto, Texas

Adams-Reed entered the program as a three-star prospect and helped lead his high school to a 9-3 record in 2019. Adams-Reed also competed in the shot put and discus as a sophomore.

Ronaldo Sigers | 6-4 | 305 lbs | Freshman | Miramar, Florida

Sigers is a freshman from Champagnat Catholic High School in Miramar, Florida.

Api Mane | 6-3 | 327 lbs | Senior | East Palo Alto, California

Mane was named to the 2020 Wuerffel Trophy Preseason Watch List and played in 12 games last season with two starts. During the 2018 season, Mane appeared in three games before taking a redshirt.

Jack Murphy | 6-9 | 275 lbs | Sophomore | Kansas City, Missouri

Murphy redshirted his first season for the Jayhawks in 2018 and did not see action last season. Murphy helped lead his high school team to a 10-3 record his senior season.

Malik Clark | 6-4 | 315 lbs | Senior | New Orleans, Louisiana

Clark was named to the Preseason All-Big 12 Fourth Team by Athlon and appeared in all 12 games last season with 11 starts. Clark played and started in 11 games in 2018.

Garrett Jones | 6-2 | 300 lbs | Freshman | Berrien Springs, Michigan

Jones entered the program as a three-star prospect and helped lead his high school team to four-straight conference titles. Jones also lettered in basketball and track & field, earning all-state honors in the shot put.

Jalan Robinson | 6-4 | 300 lbs | Sophomore | Lawrence, Kansas

Robinson redshirted his first season at Kansas in 2018 and did not see action in 2019. Robinson earned a total of six letters in high school, playing football, basketball and baseball.

Danny Robinson | 6-5 | 290 lbs | Freshman | Overland Park, Kansas

Robinson was credited with 13 pancake blocks, two fumble recoveries and three blocked field goals during his senior year of high school. Robinson was voted a team captain his junior and senior seasons of football, and also earned three letters as a wrestler.

Earl Bostick Jr. | 6-6 | 290 lbs | RS-Junior | Barnwell, South Carolina

Bostick Jr., made four appearances last season and played in eight games as a sophomore in 2018. Bostick Jr., played in 10 games as a freshman, including four starts at tight end.

Joe Krause | 6-3 | 290 lbs | RS-Freshman | Prairie Village, Kansas

Krause was an eight-time letterwinner in high school, participating in football, lacrosse, track & field and swimming. Krause was a two-time Sunflower League Champion and three-time district champion.

Nick Williams | 6-8 | 290 lbs | Sophomore | Overland, Missouri

Williams redshirted his first season at Kansas in 2017 and earned second team all-state honors in high school as a senior.

Jacobi Lott | 6-4 | 320 lbs | Sophomore | Amarillo, Texas

Lott appeared in seven games and made his first-career start as a Jayhawk at left guard against Baylor.

Adagio Lopeti | 6-4 | 310 lbs | Senior | East Palo Alto, California

Lopeti appeared in all 12 games last season and earned four starts in the final five games.

Jack Werner | 6-2 | 280 lbs | RS-Freshman | Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Werner redshirted last season for the Jayhawks.

Jackson Satterwhite | 6-5 | 285 lbs | Freshman | Miami, Oklahoma

Satterwhite entered the program as a three-star prospect and was named Class 4-3A Best Offensive Lineman in 2019. Satterwhite also lettered in basketball and baseball.

Chris Hughes | 6-4 | 315 lbs | Senior | Harker Heights, Texas

Hughes was named to the 2020 Wuerffel Trophy Preseason Watch List and appeared in all 12 games last season with eight starts. Hughes also played in all 12 games in 2018 on both the offensive line and special teams, while starting all 10 games at right guard as a redshirt-freshman.

Bryce Cabeldue | 6-6 | 245 lbs | Freshman | Clovis, New Mexico

Cabeldue helped lead his high school team to a district championship in 2019 and earned New Mexico All-State First Team honors on offense as a senior. Cabeldue also was named All-State Second Team on defense and garnered All-District First Team honors in 2019.

Nicholas Martinez | 6-5 | 285 lbs | Freshman | Anaheim, California

Martinez entered the program as a three-start recruit and also competed in track & field in high school.

Joseph Gilbertson | 6-4 | 290 lbs | Junior | Wichita, Kansas

Gilbertson enters his third season with the Jayhawks, redshirting the 2017 campaign. Gilbertson earned five letters between football and wrestling in high school.