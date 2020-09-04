🏈 KU Football Position Breakdown | Quarterbacks

LAWRENCE, Kan. – As Kansas football continues to prepare for the 2020 season opener against Coastal Carolina Sept. 12 at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, KUAthletics.com will provide position breakdown coverage during preseason camp. Today’s position group is the quarterbacks, featuring six Jayhawks.

"Those guys are competing. That is the biggest thing I stress to them, is to be a leader, compete and know your assignments. If you can do those three things, you can lead a football team. I am really hard on them. I played the position. My dad was an o-line coach and they have to know a little more than a regular quarterback. I throw a lot at them and try put them in pressure situations and see who folds under pressure. (While) Loving them up at the same time. We will see who comes out on top."

Watch Camping with the Jayhawks | Episode 3

Miles Kendrick | 5-10 | 205 lbs | Junior | Morgan Hill, California

Kendrick, a junior from Morgan Hill, California, did not see action last season, and redshirted after four game in 2018. A transfer from College of San Mateo, Kendrick passed for 1,889 yards and 18 touchdowns, while rushing for 417 yards and five scores in 2017.

Thomas MacVittie | 6-5 | 225 lbs | Senior | Cincinnati, Ohio

MacVittie, a senior from Cincinnati, Ohio, played in two games last season for the Jayhawks, and transferred to KU from Mesa Community College. He was ranked the No. 2 pro-style quarterback by JCGridiron.com and passed for 1,064 yards and 16 touchdowns in six games during the 2018 season.

Jordan Preston | 5-10 | 215 lbs | R-Freshman | Lawrence, Kansas

Preston, a freshman from Lawrence, Kansas, redshirted his first season with the Jayhawks.

Jordan Medley | 6-2 | 210 lbs | Freshman | Kannapolis, North Carolina

Medley, a freshman from Kannapolis, North Carolina, finished his senior season at A.L. Brown High School with 2,203 passing yards and 17 touchdowns.

Miles Fallin | 6-6 | 225 lbs | Junior | Canyon County, California

Fallin, a junior from Canyon County, California, redshirted his first season at Kansas and saw action against Rutgers during 2018. He did not see any playing time during the 2019 season.

Jalon Daniels | 6-0 | 200 lbs | Freshman | Lawndale, California

Daniels, a freshman from Lawndale, California, finished his junior season with 2,351 passing yards and 26 touchdowns, while rushing for 940 yards and 10 touchdowns at Lawndale High School.