🏈 KU Football Position Breakdown | Running Backs

LAWRENCE, Kan. – As the Kansas football team continues to prepare for the 2020 season opener against Coastal Carolina Sept. 12 at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, KUAthletics.com will provide position breakdown coverage during preseason camp. Today’s position group is the running backs, featuring eight Jayhawks.

"All of these guys are coachable. That is one thing that makes this exciting everyday. They are all coachable, they all work hard, they want to get better. "

Jack Codwell | 6-0 | 215 | Freshman | Pearland, Texas

Codwell, a freshman from Pearland, Texas, played last season at IMG Academy, which was ranked No. 1 team in Florida and No. 5 nationally. Codwell rushed for over 800 yards his senior season, compiling nine touchdowns.

Rob Fiorentino | 5-10 | 200 | Sophomore | Somerville, New Jersey

Fiorentino, a sophomore from Somerville, New Jersey, appeared in six games last season and finished with four tackles on special teams.

Gaylor Flomo | 5-9 | 200 | Junior | Fridley, Minnesota

Flomo, a junior from Fridley, Minnesota, transferred to Kansas from the Iowa Western Reivers. Flomo finished last season with 363 yards and two touchdowns.

Velton Gardner | 5-9 | 190 lbs | Sophomore | Dallas, Texas

Gardner, a sophomore from Dallas, Texas, appeared in 10 games last season, finishing with 138 yards rushing. Gardner also recorded two touchdowns and averaged 5.3 yards per attempt.

Daniel Hishaw Jr. | 5-10 | 200 | Freshman | Moore, Oklahoma

Hishaw Jr., a freshman from Moore, Oklahoma, enters the program after playing in 36 games for Moore HS, where he rushed for 1,099 yards his senior season. Hishaw Jr., recorded 2,544 career rushing yards and 45 touchdowns.

Torry Locklin | 6-2 | 210 | RS-Freshman | Rockdale, Texas

Locklin, a redshirt-freshman from Rockdale, Texas, appeared in three games last season. Locklin entered the program with a three-star rating by ESPN and 247Sports.com and passed for 2,536 yards with 27 touchdowns, while rushing for 2,434 yards with 32 touchdowns.

Pooka Williams, Jr. | 5-10 | 170 | Junior | New Orleans, Louisiana

A junior from New Orleans, Louisiana, Williams Jr., finished with 1,061 rushing yards and a 5.3 yards per attempt average. Williams tallied 1,000-plus rushing yards in his first two seasons with the Jayhawks and was named All-Big 12 First Team the previous two seasons, while picking up Freshman All-America honors following the 2018 season by the FWAA and The Athletic. He has been named to the 2020 Maxwell Award Preseason Watch List, Preseason All-Big 12 First Team and Preseason Fourth Team All-American by Phil Steele.