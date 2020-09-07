2020 KU Soccer Preview – The Defenders

LAWRENCE, Kan. – With the 2020 kickoff on tap this week, KUAthletics.com sat down with Jayhawk head coach Mark Francis, to breakdown and preview each of his team’s position groups and the players set to take the field this season. This marks the third of four position-by-position previews for the upcoming season.

On the current 28-player roster, nine make up the backline contingency. Here is a breakdown of the defensive group:

Returnees (6): Junior Kaela Hansen, Junior Italia Bradley, Junior Grace Wiltgen, Sophomore Chais Wright, Sophomore Lia Beyer, Sophomore Ellie Prybylski,

Newcomers (5): Freshman Mackenzie Boeve, Freshman Kate Dreyer, Freshman Lexy Farrington, Freshman Moira Kelley, Freshman Morgan Thomas

Lost (4): Madison Meador, Elise Reina, Addisyn Merrick, Isabella Cavalcante

The Rundown

There will be big shoes to fill in this season’s defense unit as the Jayhawks will have to replace some large holes from last year’s squad that boasted one of the top backlines in the nation. Kansas tallied 12 shutouts and posted four opponent scoreless stretches of 240 minutes a year ago and that same defensive prowess will be vital to a successful 2020 Jayhawk campaign.

The heart of the Jayhawk defense will be Kaela Hansen. The junior has been a key piece to the stellar KU backlines over the last two seasons and brings experience and leadership that will be difficult for opponents to match. Junior Grace Wiltgen and sophomore Ellie Prybylski are also back after spending much of last season as defensive starters. Both also have extensive playing experience as they each earned starting positions last season.

Junior Italia Bradley and sophomore Chais Wright have both developed into key defensive pieces and have helped turn the Jayhawk defense into one of the deepest cores in the Big 12. Don’t be surprised if either break into the starting lineup at any point this year though, as each has made big strides during the offseason.

A strong group of incoming freshmen rounds out the Jayhawk backline. Local products Lexy Farrington and Moira Kelley along with Nebraska native Mackenzie Boeve and Oklahoman Kate Dreyer are all capable of breaking into the rotation at any point and have impressed the Jayhawk coaches throughout the preseason. With their addition, the KU defense appears to have few cracks as it heads into the season opener later this week.