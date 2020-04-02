⚾ 2020 POSITION BREAKDOWN: Catchers

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Anthony Tulimero led the Kansas catchers in 2020, appearing in all 17 games with 14 starts behind the plate. Tulimero led Kansas with a .314 average (16-for-51), while tying for the team lead in RBI (10).

Brooks Asher made seven appearances with three starts at catcher, while Jackson Cobb appeared in eight games with four starts as the designated hitter. Cobb made his career debut at Charleston Southern (Feb. 22).

Brooks Asher

Appeared in seven games with three starts at catcher

Made season debut at Charleston Southern (Feb. 22)

Started against Charleston Southern (Feb. 22), Ball State (Feb. 29) and at Iowa (March 11)

Jackson Cobb

Appeared in eight games with four starts at designated hitter

Tallied first career hit at Kansas vs. Ball State (Feb. 29)

Made career debut at Charleston Southern (Feb. 22) at catcher and also recorded his first career at bat

Anthony Tulimero