⚾ 2020 POSITION BREAKDOWN: Catchers
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Anthony Tulimero led the Kansas catchers in 2020, appearing in all 17 games with 14 starts behind the plate. Tulimero led Kansas with a .314 average (16-for-51), while tying for the team lead in RBI (10).
Brooks Asher made seven appearances with three starts at catcher, while Jackson Cobb appeared in eight games with four starts as the designated hitter. Cobb made his career debut at Charleston Southern (Feb. 22).
Brooks Asher
- Appeared in seven games with three starts at catcher
- Made season debut at Charleston Southern (Feb. 22)
- Started against Charleston Southern (Feb. 22), Ball State (Feb. 29) and at Iowa (March 11)
Jackson Cobb
- Appeared in eight games with four starts at designated hitter
- Tallied first career hit at Kansas vs. Ball State (Feb. 29)
- Made career debut at Charleston Southern (Feb. 22) at catcher and also recorded his first career at bat
Anthony Tulimero
- Appeared in 17 games with 15 starts at catcher or designated hitter, finishing with a team-high .314 average (16-for-51) with 10 RBI, two doubles, one home run and five walks
- Led Kansas in hits (16) and finished tied for first in RBI (10)
- Opening day starter at catcher, recording first career hit at Belmont (Feb. 14)
- Four multiple-hit games – at Belmont (Feb. 16), at Charleston Southern (Feb. 23), vs. Michigan State (Feb. 28) and at Iowa (March 11)
- First career home run vs. Western Carolina (March 1) at the First Pitch Invitational
- Three multi-RBI games – at Charleston Southern (Feb. 23), vs. Western Carolina (March 1) and vs. Indiana State (March 6)