🥎 2020 Position Breakdown: Infielders

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Senior Miranda Rodriguez and redshirt-sophomore Sydnee Ramsey were two of three Jayhawks to start all 26 games for Kansas softball during the 2020 shortened season.

Ramsey had all 26 starts at shortstop, led the team with 22 runs and was second on the team with 21 RBI. Rodriguez had 26 starts at second base and was one of six players on KU’s roster to finish with a batting average of .300 or better.

Seniors Becki Monaghan and Madison Sykes appeared at first base and third base for Kansas, respectively.

Freshmen Madison Hirsch, Ashlyn Anderson and Haleigh Harper all made their collegiate debuts for the Jayhawks. Hirsch finished the year with a team-best .421 batting average and was one of five Jayhawks to record double-digit runs scored.