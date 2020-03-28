🥎 2020 Position Breakdown: Infielders
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Senior Miranda Rodriguez and redshirt-sophomore Sydnee Ramsey were two of three Jayhawks to start all 26 games for Kansas softball during the 2020 shortened season.
Ramsey had all 26 starts at shortstop, led the team with 22 runs and was second on the team with 21 RBI. Rodriguez had 26 starts at second base and was one of six players on KU’s roster to finish with a batting average of .300 or better.
Seniors Becki Monaghan and Madison Sykes appeared at first base and third base for Kansas, respectively.
Freshmen Madison Hirsch, Ashlyn Anderson and Haleigh Harper all made their collegiate debuts for the Jayhawks. Hirsch finished the year with a team-best .421 batting average and was one of five Jayhawks to record double-digit runs scored.
#4 Madison Sykes
- Appeared in 12 games
- Made nine starts at third base
- Finished the season with a .095 batting average (2-for-21) and three runs
#8 Miranda Rodriguez
- Started all 26 games at second base
- Finished the season with a career-high .300 batting average (21-for-70), 11 runs and 10 RBI
- Hit her second career home run and tied a career best with three RBI against Kansas City (March 7)
- Recorded a hit in seven-straight games to end the season
- Tallied four multi-hit performances
#9 Becki Monaghan
- Started 20 games at first base
- Finished with a .292 batting average (14-for-48), 14 hits and 10 RBI
- Recorded a career-high five RBI against Drake (March 6)
- Tallied a hit in six-straight games from March 1-8
- Finished the season with four multi-hit games
#10 Cheyenne Hornbuckle
- Appeared in 13 games
- Finished the season with a .286 batting average (4-for-14) and two RBI
- Recorded a pinch-hit double that scored two runners against Seattle (Feb. 8)
#12 Madison Hirsch
- Appeared in 17 games
- Started 11 games at designated player and third base
- Made her collegiate debut against Missouri (Feb. 13)
- Finished with a team-high .421 batting average (16-for-38), two home runs and 11 runs
- Knocked her first-career home run against Rutgers (Feb. 23)
- Tallied a career-best four RBI against Drake (March 7)
- Recorded a hit in 12 of her final 14 games
#13 Haleigh Harper
- Appeared in 16 games
- Made her collegiate debut as a pinch-runner against Arizona State (Feb. 7)
- Finished the year with seven runs
#14 Sydnee Ramsey
- Started all 26 games at shortstop
- Finished with a .329 batting average (25-for-76), a team-high 22 runs and 21 RBI
- Recorded seven multi-RBI performances
- Tallied nine multi-hit games
- Scored a career-best three runs against Drake (March 7)
#16 Morgyn Wynne
- Started 19 games at designated player and first base
- Finished the season with a .182 batting average (10-for-55), four home runs and 16 RBI
- Recorded career highs with two home runs and six RBI against Rutgers (Feb. 21)
- Tallied three multi-RBI games and two multi-hit performances
#22 Ashlyn Anderson
- Appeared in 17 games
- Started 15 games at third base
- Made her collegiate debut against Arizona State (Feb. 7)
- Finished with a .243 batting average (9-for-37), eight runs and seven RBI
- Knocked her first-career home run and finished with a career-best three RBI against Wichita State (March 8)