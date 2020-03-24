⚾ 2020 POSITION BREAKDOWN: Infielders

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas had three infielders – James Cosentino, Skyler Messinger and Benjamin Sems – start all 17 games, while Nolan Metcalf tallied 12 starts at first base.

Sems finished second on the team in batting average (.255), and led Kansas in walks (13) and hit by pitches (6). Cosentino, Sems and Metcalf each finished with a team-best two home runs.

The Jayhawks defensive prowess and experienced showed in the shortened 2020 season, finishing tied for 25th in the NCAA in double plays per game (0.94).

In addition to Metcalf, Dylan Ditzenberger, Tom Lichty and Logan Williams each made appearances at first, with Williams making his Kansas debut this season.

James Cosentino

Started all 17 games at second base, finishing with a .179 average (12-for-67)

Finished tied for the team lead with two home runs, recording his home runs in back-to-back games at Belmont (Feb. 15-16)

Two multiple-hit games at Belmont (Feb. 15) and vs. Michigan State (Feb. 28)

Tallied a season-high three RBI performance at Belmont (Feb. 16)

Dylan Ditzenberger

Appeared in 12 games with eight starts, finishing with a .152 average (5-for-33) and four RBI

Started in the outfield and first base, providing utility role

Tallied a season-high two RBI and two walks at Charleston Southern (Feb. 22)

Earned multiple- hit (2) performance vs. Western Carolina (March 1)

Tom Lichty

Appeared in six games with two starts at designated hitter

Registered a season-high three at bats at Charleston Southern (Feb. 22) in first start of the season

Skyler Messinger