⚾ 2020 POSITION BREAKDOWN: Infielders
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas had three infielders – James Cosentino, Skyler Messinger and Benjamin Sems – start all 17 games, while Nolan Metcalf tallied 12 starts at first base.
Sems finished second on the team in batting average (.255), and led Kansas in walks (13) and hit by pitches (6). Cosentino, Sems and Metcalf each finished with a team-best two home runs.
The Jayhawks defensive prowess and experienced showed in the shortened 2020 season, finishing tied for 25th in the NCAA in double plays per game (0.94).
In addition to Metcalf, Dylan Ditzenberger, Tom Lichty and Logan Williams each made appearances at first, with Williams making his Kansas debut this season.
James Cosentino
- Started all 17 games at second base, finishing with a .179 average (12-for-67)
- Finished tied for the team lead with two home runs, recording his home runs in back-to-back games at Belmont (Feb. 15-16)
- Two multiple-hit games at Belmont (Feb. 15) and vs. Michigan State (Feb. 28)
- Tallied a season-high three RBI performance at Belmont (Feb. 16)
Dylan Ditzenberger
- Appeared in 12 games with eight starts, finishing with a .152 average (5-for-33) and four RBI
- Started in the outfield and first base, providing utility role
- Tallied a season-high two RBI and two walks at Charleston Southern (Feb. 22)
- Earned multiple- hit (2) performance vs. Western Carolina (March 1)
Tom Lichty
- Appeared in six games with two starts at designated hitter
- Registered a season-high three at bats at Charleston Southern (Feb. 22) in first start of the season
Skyler Messinger
- Started all 17 games at third base, finishing with a .250 batting average (15-for-60) with four doubles, one home run and eight walks
- Finished second on the team in hits (15) and tied for first in total bases (22)
- Hit lone home run of the season at Belmont (Feb. 16)
- Logged four multiple-hit games – at Charleston Southern (Feb. 22), at Charleston Southern (Feb. 23), vs. Ball State and vs. Indiana State (March 6)
- Recorded two multi-RBI games – vs. Ball State (Feb. 29) and vs. Indiana State (March 6)
Nolan Metcalf
- Appeared in 15 games with 12 starts at first base, finishing with a .244 batting average (10-for-41) with 10 RBI, two doubles, two home runs and six walks
- Tallied a season-high three RBI, three runs and two walks at Charleston Southern (Feb. 22)
- Three multiple-RBI games – at Charleston Southern (Feb. 22), at Charleston Southern (Feb. 23) and vs. Creighton (March 4)
- Hit first home run of the season at Charleston Southern (Feb. 22) and second vs. Indiana State (March 7)
Benjamin Sems
- Started all 17 games at shortstop, finishing with a .255 average (14-for-55) with two home runs, nine RBI and 13 walks
- Led Kansas in walks (13) and hit by pitches (6)
- Tallied two multiple-RBI games – at Charleston Southern (Feb. 22) and vs. Ball State (Feb. 29)
- Recorded first home run of the season at Belmont (Feb. 16) and second at Charleston Southern (Feb. 22)
- Back-to-back-to-back multiple walk games – at Charleston Southern (Feb. 23), vs. Michigan State (Feb. 28) and vs. Ball State (Feb. 29)
- Four multi-hit games – at Charleston Southern (Feb. 22), vs. Michigan State (Feb. 28), vs. Ball State (Feb. 29) and vs. Indiana State (March 8)
Logan Williams
- Appeared in 10 games with two games started, finishing with a .077 average (1-for-13) with one walk
- Made Kansas debut and first career start at Belmont (Feb. 15)
- Logged first hit of his KU career at Belmont (Feb. 16)