⚾ 2020 POSITION BREAKDOWN: Outfielders

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Casey Burnham and Zach Hanna each tallied at least 12 starts in the outfield, while seven Jayhawks spent time roaming the outfield during the 2020 campaign.

Burnham had 12 starts in centerfield and was the team leader with six doubles. Hanna tallied 14 starts and was tied with Jack Wagner for the team lead with three steals.

Wagner and Kaimaina Souza-Paaluhi each split time between designated hitter and the outfield, while Dylan Ditzenberger reprised his utility role from last season, playing in the outfield and at first base. Blaine Ray filled in for Burnham and started the final five games of the shortened season in center field.

Blake Ebo made his Kansas debut this season, while Jake Baker tallied three at-bats as a pinch hitter.

Jake Baker

Appeared in three games, registering three at bats with one double

Made career debut at Charleston Southern (Feb. 22)

Casey Burnham

Appeared in 12 games with 12 starts at center field

Opening day starter in center field against Belmont (Feb. 14), recording one double, one stolen base and one hit by pitch

Led Kansas with six doubles and recorded a two-double game at Belmont (Feb. 15)

Registered four multiple-hit games, including back-to-back two-hit performances at Belmont (Feb. 15-16)

Hit lone home run of season at Charleston Southern (Feb. 23)

Tallied a season-high three runs at Creighton (March 4)

Dylan Ditzenberger

Appeared in 12 games with eight starts, finishing with a .152 average (5-for-33) and four RBI

Opening day starter in left field

Started in the outfield and first base, providing utility role

Tallied a season-high two RBI and two walks at Charleston Southern (Feb. 22)

Earned multiple- hit (2) performance vs. Western Carolina (March 1)

Blake Ebo

Appeared in seven games with two starts in the outfield, finishing with a .222 average (2-for-9)

Earned first appearance and start of his Kansas career at Belmont (Feb. 15)

First career hit at Charleston Southern (Feb. 22)

Logged first double of his career at Iowa (March 11)

Zach Hanna