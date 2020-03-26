⚾ 2020 POSITION BREAKDOWN: Outfielders
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Casey Burnham and Zach Hanna each tallied at least 12 starts in the outfield, while seven Jayhawks spent time roaming the outfield during the 2020 campaign.
Burnham had 12 starts in centerfield and was the team leader with six doubles. Hanna tallied 14 starts and was tied with Jack Wagner for the team lead with three steals.
Wagner and Kaimaina Souza-Paaluhi each split time between designated hitter and the outfield, while Dylan Ditzenberger reprised his utility role from last season, playing in the outfield and at first base. Blaine Ray filled in for Burnham and started the final five games of the shortened season in center field.
Blake Ebo made his Kansas debut this season, while Jake Baker tallied three at-bats as a pinch hitter.
Jake Baker
- Appeared in three games, registering three at bats with one double
- Made career debut at Charleston Southern (Feb. 22)
Casey Burnham
- Appeared in 12 games with 12 starts at center field
- Opening day starter in center field against Belmont (Feb. 14), recording one double, one stolen base and one hit by pitch
- Led Kansas with six doubles and recorded a two-double game at Belmont (Feb. 15)
- Registered four multiple-hit games, including back-to-back two-hit performances at Belmont (Feb. 15-16)
- Hit lone home run of season at Charleston Southern (Feb. 23)
- Tallied a season-high three runs at Creighton (March 4)
Dylan Ditzenberger
- Appeared in 12 games with eight starts, finishing with a .152 average (5-for-33) and four RBI
- Opening day starter in left field
- Started in the outfield and first base, providing utility role
- Tallied a season-high two RBI and two walks at Charleston Southern (Feb. 22)
- Earned multiple- hit (2) performance vs. Western Carolina (March 1)
Blake Ebo
- Appeared in seven games with two starts in the outfield, finishing with a .222 average (2-for-9)
- Earned first appearance and start of his Kansas career at Belmont (Feb. 15)
- First career hit at Charleston Southern (Feb. 22)
- Logged first double of his career at Iowa (March 11)
Zach Hanna
- Appeared in 16 games with 14 starts, finishing with a .213 average (10-for-47)
- Opening day starter in right field
- Tallied a season-high three steals at Charleston Southern (Feb. 22), finishing with two hits and two RBI
- Season-high three RBI vs. Ball State (Feb. 29) at the First Pitch Invitational
- Tallied the lone Kansas’ triple of the season at Belmont (Feb. 16)
Blaine Ray
- Appeared in 13 games with five starts in centerfield, finishing with a .192 average (5-for-26) with two doubles, one RBI and two walks
- Made season debut as a pinch runner at Belmont (Feb. 14)
- Earned first start of the season vs. Indiana State (March 6), recording lone multiple-hit game of the season
- Recorded first double and RBI of the season at Charleston Southern (Feb. 23)
Kaimana Souza-Paaluhi
- Appeared in 14 games with 11 starts as the designated hitter or in the outfield, finishing with a .297 average (11-for-37) with two RBI, one double, one home run and five walks
- Made season debut and earned first start of the season at Belmont (Feb. 15)
- Logged first career home run vs. Ball State (Feb. 29)
- Three multiple-hit game – vs. Michigan State (Feb. 28), vs. Ball State (Feb. 29) and vs. Creighton (March 4)
Jack Wagner
- Appeared in 14 games with 12 starts, finishing with a .222 average (8-for-36) with one RBI, three doubles and six walks
- Opening day starter at designated hitter
- Recorded two multi-hit games – at Belmont (Feb. 16) and vs. Michigan State (Feb. 28)
- Finished tied for the team lead in steals (3)