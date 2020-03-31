⚾ 2020 POSITION BREAKDOWN: Starting Pitchers

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas received four starts each from Ryan Cyr, Everhett Hazelwood and Eli Davis, who were the Friday, Saturday and Sunday starters, respectively.

Cyr and Davis tallied a team-best 22 and 1/3 innings pitched, while Hazelwood was the team leader in strikeouts with 27. Cole Larsen made three starts and finished second on the team with 24 strikeouts.

Ryan Cyr

Started four games in the Friday role of the weekend rotation, including the season opener at Belmont (Feb. 14)

Pitched a season-high eight innings with six strikeouts at Charleston Southern (Feb. 21)

Finished tied for the team lead with Eli Davis in innings pitched with 22 and 1/3 innings

Tallied a 1-2 record with lone victory of the season against Indiana State (March 6)

Eli Davis

Started four games in the Sunday role of the weekend rotation, finishing with a 2-2 record

Pitched a season-high seven innings with eight strikeouts vs. Western Carolina (March 1) in the First Pitch Invitational

In season debut at Belmont (Feb. 16), tallied five innings pitched with two strikeouts to earn first win of the season

Earned second win of the season at Charleston Southern (Feb. 23), finishing with six innings pitched and three strikeouts in 9-1 win

Everhett Hazelwood