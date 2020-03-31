Open Search
⚾ 2020 POSITION BREAKDOWN: Starting Pitchers

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas received four starts each from Ryan Cyr, Everhett Hazelwood and Eli Davis, who were the Friday, Saturday and Sunday starters, respectively.

Cyr and Davis tallied a team-best 22 and 1/3 innings pitched, while Hazelwood was the team leader in strikeouts with 27. Cole Larsen made three starts and finished second on the team with 24 strikeouts.

Ryan Cyr

  • Started four games in the Friday role of the weekend rotation, including the season opener at Belmont (Feb. 14)
  • Pitched a season-high eight innings with six strikeouts at Charleston Southern (Feb. 21)
  • Finished tied for the team lead with Eli Davis in innings pitched with 22 and 1/3 innings
  • Tallied a 1-2 record with lone victory of the season against Indiana State (March 6)

Eli Davis

  • Started four games in the Sunday role of the weekend rotation, finishing with a 2-2 record
  • Pitched a season-high seven innings with eight strikeouts vs. Western Carolina (March 1) in the First Pitch Invitational
  • In season debut at Belmont (Feb. 16), tallied five innings pitched with two strikeouts to earn first win of the season
  • Earned second win of the season at Charleston Southern (Feb. 23), finishing with six innings pitched and three strikeouts in 9-1 win

Everhett Hazelwood

  • Named Big 12 Co-Newcomer of the Week (Feb. 24) after 12-strikeout, six inning performance at Charleston Southern (Feb. 15)
  • Started four games on the mound, finishing with a 2-1 record
  • Made Kansas debut at Belmont (Feb. 15), pitching four and 1/3 innings with six strikeouts in 5-1 victory
  • Earned first win as a Jayhawk at Charleston Southern (Feb. 22), pitching a season-high six innings with 12 strikeouts in 13-4 victory
  • Tallied second victory of the season vs. Ball State (Feb. 29), finishing with five strikeouts in six innings
Cole Larsen

  • Appeared in six games with three starts, finishing with a 0-1 record and a 5.14 ERA
  • Finished second on the team in inning pitched (21.0) and strikeouts (24)
  • Made Kansas debut at Belmont (Feb. 16), pitching one and 1/3 innings with one strikeout
  • Tallied a season-high nine strikeouts in first career start at Charleston Southern (Feb. 22)
  • Season-best six innings pitched against Ball State (Feb. 29)

Steve Washilewski

  • Appeared in three games with two starts, finishing with seven and 1/3 innings pitched and a 4.91 ERA
  • Made season debut at Belmont (Feb. 14)
  • Earned first start of the season vs. Creighton (March 4) and pitched three innings with one strikeout and one earned run
  • Second start of the season at Iowa (March 11), recording a season-high three and 2/3 innings pitched
