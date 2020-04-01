🥎 2020 Position Breakdowns: Outfielders and Catchers
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas softball offense was led by junior Brittany Jackson and redshirt-sophomore Shelby Gayre. The duo combined for 56 hits, 14 home runs, 39 RBI and 40 runs scored.
Senior Sam Dellinger was one of just three Kansas players to start all 26 games for the Jayhawks. She also compiled a .310 batting average for the season, finishing as one of seven players on KU’s roster to do so.
#1 Sam Dellinger
- Was one of three Jayhawks to start all 26 games (all in right field)
- Finished the season with a .310 batting average (21-for-70), four home runs and 10 RBI
- Compiled a season-high three RBI in an upset victory over No. 20 James Madison (Feb. 15)
- Hit her first home run of the season against then-No. 22 Arizona State (Feb. 7)
- Finished the season with seven multi-hit games
- Scored at least two runs in four games
#2 Shelby Hughston
- Appeared in seven games
- Started six games at catcher
- Finished with a .200 batting average (2-for-10)
#5 Brittany Jackson
- One of four Jayhawks to appear in all 26 games
- Started 25 games in center field
- Finished the season with a team-high 83 at-bats, 32 hits and 22 runs scored
- Ended the year with a .386 batting average (32-for-83) with three home runs and 15 RBI
- Hit her first-career collegiate home run against then-No. 22 Arizona State and tied a career-high with three RBI (Feb. 7)
- Recorded five multi-RBI games
- Finished with a career-high four hits against Southeastern Louisiana (Feb. 28)
- Had 10 games with two or more hits
- Had an eight-game hitting streak (Feb. 15-28)
- Scored a season-high three runs against Kansas City (March 7)
- Ended the season ranked No. 68 in Softball America’s top 100 players of the season poll
- Her 32 hits ranked second in the Big 12 Conference
#7 Tarin Travieso
- Appeared in 15 games
- Started 12 games in left field
- Finished the season with a .303 batting average (10-for-33), two home runs and five RBI
- Hit her first home run of the season against Kansas City (March 7)
- Finished the season with two multi-hit games
#11 Macy Omli
- Appeared in 22 games
- Started 15 games in left field
- Finished the season with a .042 batting average (1-for-24) with six runs scored
#15 Peyton Renzi
- Appeared in 18 games
- Made her collegiate debut against then-No. 5 Arizona as a pinch runner (Feb. 7)
- Ended the season with a .200 batting average (1-for-5) with five runs scored
- Finished with a team-high two stolen bases
- Recorded her first-career stolen base against then-No. 22 Arizona State (Feb. 7)
#21 Shelby Gayre
- Appeared in 24 games
- Made 22 starts at catcher, first base and designated player
- Finished with a .393 batting average (24-for-61), 18 runs and 24 hits
- Knocked in a team-high and career-high 11 home runs and 24 RBI
- Finished with a Kansas-high 13 walks
- Ended the season ranked No. 48 in Softball America’s top 100 players of the season poll
- Her 11 home runs ranked her fourth overall in the country and first overall in the Big 12 Conference
- Hit a career-high two home runs against then-No. 20 James Madison (Feb. 15) and Southeastern Louisiana (Feb. 28)
- Recorded eight games with two or more RBI
- Finished with six multi-hit games
- Scored a career-high three runs against Drake (March 6)
#28 Jordan Richards
- Appeared in two games
- Made her first-career start at catcher against Drake (March 7)
- Finished the season with a .000 batting average (0-for-2) with one RBI
- Recorded three walks against Drake (March 7)