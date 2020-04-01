🥎 2020 Position Breakdowns: Outfielders and Catchers

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas softball offense was led by junior Brittany Jackson and redshirt-sophomore Shelby Gayre. The duo combined for 56 hits, 14 home runs, 39 RBI and 40 runs scored.

Senior Sam Dellinger was one of just three Kansas players to start all 26 games for the Jayhawks. She also compiled a .310 batting average for the season, finishing as one of seven players on KU’s roster to do so.