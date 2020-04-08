Open Search
Softball

🥎 2020 Position Breakdowns: Pitchers

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas softball’s pitching was led by senior Hailey Reed, sophomore Lexy Mills and freshman Tatum Goff who combined to start 25 of the 26 games in 2020.

#3 Mandy Roberts

  • Appeared in five games
  • Finished the season with 4.2 innings pitched and two strikeouts
  • Pitched 2.2 innings and struck out two batters against then-No. 19 Missouri (Feb. 13)

#6 Lexy Mills

  • Appeared in seven games
  • Made four starts in the circle
  • Finished the season with a 3-3 record, 23.1 innings pitched and 29 strikeouts
  • Her 3.86 ERA was the lowest on the Kansas roster
  • Won three straight games in the Rock Chalk Challenge (March 6-8)
  • Finished with a season-high seven strikeouts against Drake (March 6)
  • Finished with four or more strikeouts in her final five appearances

#18 Kirsten Pruett

  • Appeared in three games
  • Finished the season with 3.2 innings pitched and four strikeouts
  • Pitched 3.0 innings against Tennessee (Feb. 8) and finished with a season-high three strikeouts

#23 Hannah Todd

  • Appeared in six games
  • Made one start against then-No. 15 Georgia (Feb. 14)
  • Finished the season with 4.1 innings pitched and six strikeouts
  • Tied a season best with two strikeouts against Wichita State (March 6)

#25 Hailey Reed

  • Appeared in 14 games
  • Made 11 starts inside the circle
  • Made her Kansas debut against then-No. 5 Arizona (Feb. 7)
  • Finished with 67.2 innings pitched, 42 strikeouts and four wins
  • Her 42 strikeouts were the second-most on the team
  • Recorded a season-high 10 strikeouts and 8.0 innings pitched against Southeastern Louisiana (Feb. 29)
  • Claimed her first win against Seattle (Feb. 8)

#27 Tatum Goff

  • Appeared in 15 games
  • Made 10 starts inside the circle
  • Finished the season with a team-high five wins and 43 strikeouts
  • Made her collegiate and Kansas debut against then-No. 22 Arizona State (Feb. 7)
  • Pitched 5.0 innings and finished with a career-high eight strikeouts in an upset victory against then-No. 20 James Madison (Feb. 15)
  • Went at least 5.0 innings in eight of her 10 starts
  • Recorded four or more strikeouts in eight appearances
Powered by WMT Digital