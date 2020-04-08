🥎 2020 Position Breakdowns: Pitchers
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas softball’s pitching was led by senior Hailey Reed, sophomore Lexy Mills and freshman Tatum Goff who combined to start 25 of the 26 games in 2020.
#3 Mandy Roberts
- Appeared in five games
- Finished the season with 4.2 innings pitched and two strikeouts
- Pitched 2.2 innings and struck out two batters against then-No. 19 Missouri (Feb. 13)
#6 Lexy Mills
- Appeared in seven games
- Made four starts in the circle
- Finished the season with a 3-3 record, 23.1 innings pitched and 29 strikeouts
- Her 3.86 ERA was the lowest on the Kansas roster
- Won three straight games in the Rock Chalk Challenge (March 6-8)
- Finished with a season-high seven strikeouts against Drake (March 6)
- Finished with four or more strikeouts in her final five appearances
#18 Kirsten Pruett
- Appeared in three games
- Finished the season with 3.2 innings pitched and four strikeouts
- Pitched 3.0 innings against Tennessee (Feb. 8) and finished with a season-high three strikeouts
#23 Hannah Todd
- Appeared in six games
- Made one start against then-No. 15 Georgia (Feb. 14)
- Finished the season with 4.1 innings pitched and six strikeouts
- Tied a season best with two strikeouts against Wichita State (March 6)
#25 Hailey Reed
- Appeared in 14 games
- Made 11 starts inside the circle
- Made her Kansas debut against then-No. 5 Arizona (Feb. 7)
- Finished with 67.2 innings pitched, 42 strikeouts and four wins
- Her 42 strikeouts were the second-most on the team
- Recorded a season-high 10 strikeouts and 8.0 innings pitched against Southeastern Louisiana (Feb. 29)
- Claimed her first win against Seattle (Feb. 8)
#27 Tatum Goff
- Appeared in 15 games
- Made 10 starts inside the circle
- Finished the season with a team-high five wins and 43 strikeouts
- Made her collegiate and Kansas debut against then-No. 22 Arizona State (Feb. 7)
- Pitched 5.0 innings and finished with a career-high eight strikeouts in an upset victory against then-No. 20 James Madison (Feb. 15)
- Went at least 5.0 innings in eight of her 10 starts
- Recorded four or more strikeouts in eight appearances