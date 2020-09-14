⚽ 2020 TV Schedule Announced for KU Soccer

Seven of the remaining eight matches on the Kansas soccer’s 2020 schedule will be broadcast via Big 12 Now on ESPN+ when the network announced its TV match-ups Monday. Four of the Jayhawks’ five home matches will be carried on ESPN+, including the Oct. 16 contest against the reigning Big 12 regular-season champion Oklahoma State Cowgirls.

KU’s remaining television schedule will begin on Sept. 25 when the Jayhawks welcome the Texas Tech Red Raiders to Lawrence. Each of the three remaining home matches, Oklahoma State (Oct. 16), TCU (Oct. 23) and Iowa State (Nov. 6) can also be seen on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Road matches against Kansas State (Oct. 2), Baylor (Oct. 9) and West Virginia (Oct. 30) are slated for Big 12 Now on ESPN+ as well.

Big 12 Now on ESPN+, is available via the ESPN App, ESPN.com or espnplus.com for just $4.99 per month [or $49.99 per year] and can be canceled at any time.