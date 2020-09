🏐 2020 TV Schedule Announced for KU Volleyball

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Fourteen of the 16 Kansas volleyball matches will be broadcast when the Big 12 announced its TV match-ups Tuesday. Ten of the matches will be available on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, including the final eight matches of the season.

KU will also be on the Longhorn Network at Texas Oct. 1-2 and Fox Sports Oklahoma when the Jayhawks travel to Oklahoma Oct. 16-17.

Big 12 Now on ESPN+, is available via the ESPN App, ESPN.com or espnplus.com for just $4.99 per month [or $49.99 per year] and can be canceled at any time.

Thursday, October 1

Kansas at Texas (LHN), 7:00 p.m.

Friday, October 2

Kansas at Texas (LHN), 7:00 p.m.

Friday, October 9

West Virginia at Kansas (Big 12 Now on ESPN+), 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 10

West Virginia at Kansas (Big 12 Now on ESPN+), 5:00 p.m.

Friday, October 16

Kansas at Oklahoma (FS-Oklahoma), 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 17

Kansas at Oklahoma (FS-Oklahoma), 4:00 p.m.

Thursday, October 22

Kansas at TCU (Big 12 Now on ESPN+), 3:30 p.m.

Friday, October 23

Kansas at TCU (Big 12 Now on ESPN+), 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, October 29

Kansas State at Kansas (Big 12 Now on ESPN+), 6:30 p.m.

Friday, October 30

Kansas State at Kansas (Big 12 Now on ESPN+), 6:30 p.m.

Friday, November 13

Kansas at Iowa State (Big 12 Now on ESPN+), TBD

Saturday, November 14

Kansas at Iowa State (Big 12 Now on ESPN+), TBD

Thursday, November 19

Texas Tech at Kansas (Big 12 Now on ESPN+), 1:00 p.m.