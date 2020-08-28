🏐 Kansas Volleyball Announces Schedule

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas volleyball team along with the Big 12 announced the 2020 schedule, a double-round robin schedule that pairs each Big 12 school against each other. The Jayhawks are slated to play 16 matches with the team finishing with the highest-winning percentage being crowned the Big 12 champion.

"Our team and coaching staff is thrilled to get the opportunity to compete this fall with our fellow members of the Big 12 Conference. The doubleheader format will allow our team to gain valuable experience against quality teams without risk of using eligibility, a perfect scenario for our volleyball program. We are very appreciative of the efforts of our administration and staff for creating an environment which places protocols and safety first, allowing our team to best realize the student-athlete experience under our current conditions."

The Jayhawks host four Big 12 schools and open the season Sept. 25 against Baylor in the Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena. KU concludes its series with the Bears Sept. 26 before traveling to preseason Big 12 favorite Texas Oct. 1-2.

Kansas continues its home schedule against West Virginia Oct. 9-10 before starting a four-match road streak at Oklahoma Oct. 16-17 and TCU Oct. 22-23. The Jayhawks boast a 8-1 record against the Mountaineers in Lawrence, Kansas, and split the series last season.

KU is slated to host Kansas State for the Dillons Sunflower Showdown Oct. 29-30 before traveling to Iowa State Nov. 13-14 for the Jayhawks’ final away trip of the season. In the last meeting between K-State and Kansas, the Jayhawks captured a 3-1 victory in the Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena.

The Jayhawks conclude the season against Texas Tech in HFVA Nov. 19-20, and have tallied an all-time 33-16 record against the Red Raiders.

KU returns seven from last season’s squad, while gaining three transfers and seven freshmen. Incoming freshman Caroline Crawford was named Big 12 Preseason Freshman of the Year.