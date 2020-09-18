🏐 2020 Volleyball Position Breakdown | Middle Blockers

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas volleyball starts its 2020 fall season against Baylor Sept. 25 and concludes its opening weekend against the Bears Sept. 26. Prior to the season each position group will be featured, including today’s group – the middle blockers.

Rachel Langs | 6’3″ | Junior | Fairview, Texas | Lovejoy HS

Langs enters her third season with the Jayhawks and was named to the 2018 Big 12 All-Rookie Team and has twice earned weekly award honors. Last season as a sophomore, she played in 22 matches with 19 starts, while compiling 93 total blocks with 132 kills. Langs recorded double-digit kills in five matches and finished with a season-high 13 kills (.556 attack percentage) against Kansas State Nov. 23, 2019.

Gracie Van Driel | 6’1″ | Sophomore | Rose Hill, Kan. | Rose Hill HS

Van Driel completed her first season as a Jayhawk in 2019, playing in 19 matches, while recording double-digit kills three times. Van Driel registered a season-high 14 kills in the season opener at Kansas City, while recording a season-high three blocks at then-No. 1 Texas.

Caroline Crawford | 6’3″ | Freshman | Lansing, Kan. | Lansing HS

Crawford was named 2020 Big 12 Preseason Freshman of the Year prior to her first season with the program. The Lansing, Kansas native was named the 2019 Kansas 5A State Player of the Year and the 2019 United Kansas Conference Player of the Year. Crawford competed on the U.S. Youth National Team, winning the gold medal at the 2018 NORCECA Women’s U18 Continental Championship in Honduras and winning the gold medal at the 2019 Women’s U18 World Championships in Egypt.

Kaiti Parks | 6’2″ | Freshman | Olathe, Kan. | Olathe Northwest HS

Parks enters her first season with the Jayhawks and was named 2018 Kansas 6A First Team All-State and Kansas State Tournament Team selection. Parks also was a member of the 2017 Kansas 6A Volleyball State Championship team.