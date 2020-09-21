🏐 2020 Volleyball Position Breakdown | Setters & Liberos/Defensive Specialists

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas volleyball starts its 2020 fall season against Baylor Sept. 25 and concludes its opening weekend against the Bears Sept. 26. Prior to the season each position group will be featured, including today’s groups – the setters and liberos/defensive specialists.

Kennedy Farris | Libero/Defensive Specialist | 5’7″ | Sophomore | Leavenworth, Kan. | Lansing HS

Farris enters her second season with the Jayhawks and played in all 26 matches last season with 11 starts as a defensive specialist. She finished her freshman campaign with 170 digs and third on the team with 1.77 digs per set, while adding 11 service aces and 12 assists.

Molly Schultz | Libero/Defensive Specialist | 5’7″ | Freshman | Rockford, Minn. | Rockford HS

Schultz finished her high school career with 1,628 assists, 324 aces, 1,080 digs and 792 kills as a six-time letterwinner. She tallied all-conference accolades four times in her career and was a 2019 Class AA Minnesota First Team All-State selection.

Audri Suter | Libero/Defensive Specialist | 5’4″ | Junior | Flower Mound, Texas | Flower Mound HS

Suter played in 19 matches her sophomore season and 26 matches with two starts as a freshman. She tallied three aces last season and registered a season-high four digs vs. Arizona State. Suter holds a career-high 14 digs, which occurred against Baylor her freshman season.

Lacey Angello | Libero/Defensive Specialist | 5’8″ | Junior | Lansing, Kan. | Lansing HS

Angello played in 25 matches last season with 11 starts, appearing in 76 sets. She tallied 18 assists, three service aces and 118 digs, while recording double-digit digs twice. During her freshman season, Angello played in 27 matches with 20 starts, recording 258 digs and 60 assists.