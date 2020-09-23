🏐 2020 Volleyball Position Breakdown | Outside Hitters

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas volleyball starts its 2020 fall season against Baylor Sept. 25 and concludes its opening weekend against the Bears Sept. 26. Prior to the season each position group will be featured, including today’s group – outside hitters.

Karli Schmidt | 6’1″ | Freshman | Lansing, Kan. | Lansing HS

Schmidt enters the program as a four-time Kansas First Team All-State honoree, while also being named MVP of the EKL League. She was also the 2018 Kansas 5A Player of the Year and an Under Armour All-American Third Team honoree.

Jenny Mosser | 5’11” | Graduate | Lakeville, Minn. | Lakeville South HS

Mosser, a transfer from UCLA, played her first three collegiate seasons with the Bruins. She played in 90 matches and tallied 772 kills, averaging 2.41 kills per set. Mosser logged a career-high 28 kills at Colorado (10/21/17) and finished her freshman campaign with 338 kills.

Kim Whetstone | 6’0″ | Freshman | Kansas City, Kan. | Bonner Springs HS

Whetstone is a three-time Frontier League First Team selection, and a 2019 Under Armour All-American nominee. In addition to volleyball, Whetstone was a 2019 KSHAA State champion in clean, squat and overall powerlifting.

Riley Foltz | 6’0″ | R-Freshman | Eudora, Kan. | Eudora HS

Foltz redshirted her first year with the Jayhawks, and was named to the 2018 Lawrence Journal World All-Area Team. She also garnered Frontier League First Team honors and was a Wellsville All-Tournament Team selection.

Ayah Elnady | 5’10” | Freshman | Cairo, Egypt | Ramses College For Girls

Elnady has been a member of both Egypt’s junior and senior national teams. In 2020, she participated in the 2020 Olympic qualifiers with the Egypt Senior National Team. Elnady also competed in the U18 World Championships in 2019 and the U18 and U20 African Championships in 2018.

Paige Shaw | 6’0″ | Junior | Hoover, Ala. | Hoover HS

Shaw, a transfer from Mississippi State, played in 107 sets her sophomore season, finishing with 161 kills and 62 total blocks. As a freshman, she appeared in 29 matches with 21 starts, while recording 258 kills and 42 total blocks.

Anezka Szabo | Right Side/Outside Hitter | 6’3″ | R-Junior | Sioux Falls, S.D. | Lincoln HS

Szabo, a transfer from Nebraska, appeared in 48 sets as a redshirt-sophomore last season, and spent the previous three seasons with the Huskers. Prior to her time in Lincoln, she was a 2016 Under Armour All-America honorable mention.