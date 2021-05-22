⚾ 2021 Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship Bracket Announced

IRVING, Texas – Kansas baseball is slated to open the 2021 Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship May 25 at 6 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City against No. 8 seed West Virginia.

The single-elimination, game one is slated to open the championship with the winner facing No. 1 seed Texas Wednesday at 4 p.m. in the division two side of the bracket.

All-session tickets for the 2021 Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City are on sale now.

All-session tickets can be purchased by visiting Big12Sports.com/BuyTickets and include all games of the championship, including if-necessary games, totaling 16 contests. Tickets start as low as $69 for terrace seats, with field level $99 and club seats available for $169.

Single-session tickets go on sale Monday morning, May 24, at 10 a.m. CT. Tickets start as low as $15 for lawn seats, $17 for terrace, $24 for field and club seats available for $32.

Bags are not allowed in Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, with the following exceptions: clear bags that do not exceed 12x6x12, small clutches that do not exceed 4.5×6.5, and diaper bags and medically necessary devices after proper inspection.

The seating bowl has been reconfigured to maintain social distancing. All parties will be seated in groups of a maximum of six guests, and all parties will be socially distanced from other groups based on current guidelines. If a party is greater than six, they will be split into a minimum of two pods of seats. All fans ages two and up are strongly encouraged to wear a facemask covering their nose and mouth at all times unless actively eating or drinking. For complete details on stadium protocols, visit OKCDodgers.com.

Tickets can also be purchased online and are available by calling the Oklahoma City Dodgers at (405) 218-2180.

The Championship returns to Oklahoma City for the 21st time in conference history. All of the preliminary matchups of the Championship will be featured on either Big 12 Now on ESPN+ or ESPNU. The Championship title game is set for a 5 p.m. CT first pitch on Sunday, May 30 and is televised on ESPN2.