🥎 2021 Softball Season in Review

The Kansas defense thrived off the opportunity to record extra outs when opposing teams got runners on. KU finished with 17 double plays turned to average .35 per game and sit 66th in the NCAA. Shortstop Sydnee Ramsey was a key contributor for KU looking to turn two being a part of 12 opportunities. On four separate occasions, KU turned two double plays in a single game: on March 6 against Northwestern State, on March 20 against North Dakota State, on April 24 at Texas and on May 8 against Iowa State.

In addition to turning 17 double plays, KU was one of eight Division I programs to turn a triple play this season. The lone triple play came against Northern Iowa on March 13 following UNI loading the basing in the top of the seventh inning. The next batter hit a fly ball to Macy Omli in left field who made the diving catch and was looking to throw the ball in to catch runners attempting to head home on the sac fly. With neither runner on second or third tagging correctly, Omli was able to make the throw in to her cutoff, Miranda Rodriguez, who tagged the runner from second. Rodriguez then made the throw over the Ramsey covering third to complete the triple play.