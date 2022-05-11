📣 2022-2023 KU Cheerleading Team Announced

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Spirit Squad Director, Cathy Jarzemkoski, and head Cheer Coach Drake Stafford are excited to announce the 2022-2023 University of Kansas Cheerleading team on Wednesday evening.

The coaching staff and a team of cheer professionals guided candidates through a three-day tryout where athletes showcased gameday, tumbling, and stunting skills. The skill level, character, and academic successes of all the candidates were incredibly high, making the weekend equally exciting and competitive.

The following candidates were selected by a panel of judges made up of alumni, athletic staff and cheerleading professionals from around the country. The team consists of co-ed and stunt groups and continues the over 150-year tradition of cheerleading here at the University of Kansas.

There are a few male spots still open on the coed team. If you’re a current Kansas student or incoming freshman interested in cheerleading, reach out to coach Drake Stafford – drake.stafford@ku.edu.