2022-23 Spirit Tryouts Dates are set; attendance is required to be considered for the 2021-22 Spirit Squad.

Cheer – May 6, 7, & 8, 2022

Rock Chalk Dance – May 13, 14, & 15, 2022

Mascot Big and Baby Jay – May 2, 3, 2022

Below are the requirements for KU Coed and Stunt Group Cheer groups tryout process along with the Rock Chalk Dance Team Auditions & Big and Baby Jay mascots tryouts.

A tryout registration form can be found by clicking here.

Once your tryout application has been received we will be sending out details of the tryout process and schedule of tryout weekends 2 weeks prior to tryout..

All information for selection must be received by April 30, 2022 in order to receive your tryout packet of information which will include links to material to learn for tryouts, upload of skills video which you will provide for preliminaries, and additional paperwork requirements for all Spirit Groups..

Cheer Requirements :

Non skill-related requirements: Must be accepted to the University of Kansas or be a current, full-time student enrolled at The University of Kansas by the tryout date Must complete the tryout application (will be sent out later in the spring)

Skill requirements (note that these are MINIMUM requirements to be considered) Tumbling: Females – Standing back tuck. Running pass ending in a tuck. Males – Progression to a standing back. Standing back preferred Stunting: Coed/Partner stunt athletes Females: Toss target, pull lib. Males*: Toss hands, press extension. Group stunt athletes Traditional full up to the top. Double down from a back body position. Top girls : ALL top girls will be required to meet group stunt AND partner stunt minimum requirements. * All males will be required to show the partner stunt minimum even if trying out with a group stunt.



RCD Requirements :

Non skill-related requirements: Must be accepted to the University of Kansas or be a current, full-time student enrolled at The University of Kansas by the tryout date. Cumulative GPA of 2.0 or higher. (While on the squad, it is expected that the student maintains a 2.0 grade point average per semester to remain an active squad member. Coachable, respectful, dedicated characteristics

Skill related requirements: Crowd Engagement (ability to use signs and strong spirit motions) & Performance Quality Turns (Pirouettes, in second, pencil, coupe, etc) Leaps (in Second/Center Leap, Turning Disc, Calypso/Attitude, etc) Jumps (tilt, firebird, tinkerbell, toe touch, etc) Kicks and Leg Holds Acrobatic Skills – Optional but highly recommended Aerial (right, left, or both) Headspring Kip Up



Mascot Requirements :

It is expected that your time on the squad comes in second only to being a successful student at The University of Kansas. To be considered for Big Jay or Baby Jay, potential squad members must first meet the requirements listed below:

Be a current, full-time student enrolled at The University of Kansas by the tryout date

Cumulative GPA of 2.0 or higher. (While on the squad, it is expected that the student maintains a 2.0 grade point average per semester to remain an active squad member.)

Commit to at least 15 hours per week for squad related commitments. (Please keep in mind that this changes based on sport seasons & appearance demands.)

Height Requirements

*The suits for Big Jay & Baby Jay are made to accommodate certain sizes of bodies. Potential squad members must meet the following height requirements:

Big Jay: 6-1 to 6-5

6-1 to 6-5 Baby Jay: 4-11 to 5-1

*If you do not fall within the height range but are close, please come and see if we can “fit you in.”

If you have any questions regarding tryouts please email catj@ku.edu

