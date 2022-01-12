⚾ 2022 Kansas Baseball Season Tickets Now On Sale

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Season tickets for the 2022 Kansas baseball season are now available to the public. To purchase season tickets, fans should contact the Kansas ticket office at 785-864-3141, or visit the KU online ticket office.

General admission season tickets are on sale for only $80, while reserved chairback season tickets are available for $175. Fans purchasing reserved chairbacks will have the opportunity to be a part of the select-a-seat event on Friday, February 11. All reserved chairback purchasers will receive an email on Wednesday, February 9 with more details about the event.

In the 35th season of baseball at Hoglund Ballpark, Kansas will host 21 home games. There will be 12 games against conference opponents, including Texas Tech (April 1-3), Oklahoma (April 22-24), West Virginia (April 29-May 1) and TCU (May 13-15).

The Jayhawks will have their home opener on March 2 against Missouri State at 3 p.m. CT. KU will also welcome rivals Wichita State (March 30) and Missouri (May 17) to Lawrence for weekday matchups this season.

Single-game tickets will go on sale at a later date.